It’s Peter Parker’s world and we’re only living in it. In recent years fans have been fortunate to see many lovable iterations of the web-slinger both in animation thanks to Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse and its sequel as well as in the live-action MCU as Spider-Man: No Way Home reunited Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Now the MCU is set to introduce a new iteration of the character with the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. While fans were enchanted with the first trailer, as the release date nears more details about the project are coming out. In a new interview with Animation Magazine, showrunner Jeff Trammel, spoke about the timeline the series is set in.

Ever since Loki Season 2 elaborated on the concept of the Marvel multiverse and words like ‘scared timeline’ and ‘616 timeline’ have found a place in fandoms’ vernacular, every upcoming title is under scrutiny as to which timeline they belong to. While we’ve seen Holland’s Peter Parker in the main MCU timeline, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be set in a different one where Ozborn is Peter’s mentor. “I’m a huge fan of the MCU Spider-Man films, but if our show existed in the main MCU timeline, we would be severely limited in the types of stories we could tell and would have a pretty short shelf life,” Trammell explained. Further explaining that the animated series is based in a “sister timeline,” which helps the series to be its own thing.

“Taking place in a sister timeline one universe over allows us quite a bit more freedom and helps us tell stories that don’t necessarily have to go down a familiar route. One of the big things we wanted from the series was to not only show Spidey at his peak but also his valleys, he has his fair share of victories but experiences some big losses as well, which will hopefully make him a more adept hero in the long run.”

Cast Behind ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’

The series cast a slew of talented actors to bring the animated characters to life including Hudson Thames as Peter Parker's voice along with Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as beloved Aunt May, and Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus. And that’s not all, because the upcoming animated series will also feature Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin from Netflix’s Daredevil. Lastly, Paul F. Tompkins is set to voice the iconic Marvel Comics villain The Wizard.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29 on Disney+.