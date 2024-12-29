Disney+ has just released the trailer for Marvel Animation’s upcoming series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The show promises to pack a punch and follows Peter Parker on his journey to becoming a hero but, unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show is set in a parallel timeline where Norman Osborn — the alter ego of his nemesis, the Green Goblin — mentors Peter. The trailer also gives fans a sneak peek at two new Spider-Man suits the protagonist will wear.

The newly released trailer features Hudson Thames as Peter Parker's voice as he takes down a gang of criminals and swings through the city in traditional Spider-Man fashion. Other cast members include Colman Domingo as Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus. That’s not all, though, because the upcoming animated series will also feature Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin from Netflix’s Daredevil. Lastly, Paul F. Tompkins will play the iconic Marvel Comics villain The Wizard.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been written by Jeff Trammell while Mel Zwyer serves as the supervising director. The trailer features a rendition of the original Spider-Man theme from 1967 to pay homage to the legacy of the web-slinging superhero. The show’s animation style is inspired by the classic Spider-Man comics. Along with the trailer, Disney+ has also unveiled a brand-new poster for the upcoming 10-episode series with the tagline: “Meet the new hero on the block,” as reported by Deadline.

‘The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Exists Outside the MCU

The news of The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comes as Marvel rolls out Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum has gone on the record to clarify that the animated series is not part of the MCU canon. During a recent appearance on the Phase Hero podcast, Winderbaum revealed that trying to align the series with the already-established MCU created a lot of challenges for the team.

The Marvel executive shared that the show was initially supposed to feature Peter Parker in his freshman year set within the MCU. However, the team realized that sticking to the canon required them to work under tons of restrictions. According to Winderbaum, if they chose to go down that route, the animated series would have no freedom to explore Peter Parker’s backstory. He noted that these constraints were “hindering the creative work” on the show.

This is what led the team to step away from the MCU canon and let the series take its course. During the podcast, Winderbaum emphasized the importance of letting each project develop its own identity without boxing it into continuity constraints. In his exact words: “Every single project I’ve worked on, they’ve all had a life of their own. You have to let them live their own lives and go where they want to go.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29, 2025, on Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Amidst trying to navigate the complex life of a teenager, a young superhero is thrust into a battle against a new formidable enemy who seeks to disrupt the peace of the city. With his quick wits and spider-like abilities, he strives to thwart the villain's plans while grappling with personal dilemmas that test his resolve and sense of duty. Release Date November 2, 2024 Cast Charlie Cox , Paul F. Tompkins , Vincent D'Onofrio Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Character(s) Norman Osborn (voice) , Peter Parker / Spider-Man (voice) Producers Kevin Feige , Louis D'Esposito , Brad Winderbaum YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sP5IMuE_wCM Creator(s) Jeff Trammell Writers Jeff Trammell Network Disney+ Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Spider-Man

