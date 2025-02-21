Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has given us a fascinatingly unique exploration of one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Not just Peter (Hudson Thames), but his rogues' gallery has been given an update that keeps the show fresh while also making it feel faithful to the comics. Jeff Trammell's first season was great, but the questions it sets up for future seasons of the show deserve to be equally celebrated, as these unanswered questions aren't plot holes but teases for conflicts and adventures that Peter may or may not be ready for.

Who Took the Spider That Bit Peter in 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?'

Image via Disney+

We got more information on Spider-Man's origin from episode one, "Amazing Fantasy," as we learned that Dr. Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) and the Venom-like creature were actually from the future when Osborn (Colman Domingo) opened an Einstein-Rosen Bridge. However, we still don't know where the spider that bit Peter is. We know someone took the spider, and it looked like they did it unknowingly as they merely picked up their bag as the spider crawled on. This sets up the possibility of another spider-powered individual joining the show, giving Peter a potential ally or antagonist moving forward.

How Will Colman Domingo's Norman Osborn Use the Symbiote?