We are days away from Marvel’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which is set to introduce the webslinger’s vast rogue gallery in the MCU including the likes of Norman Osborn and Doctor Otto Octavius. While we have seen these live-action variations of these characters in the MCU, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home that also brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to fight off these multiversal villains. The animated series has taken it upon itself to introduce the MCU version of the iconic villains.

While we have seen some of them in the trailer and other promotional material, during Marvel’s Animation Preview, head writer Jeff Trammell teased even more antagonists to look forward to, “You’re going to see some familiar faces — and if you’re a fan of Chameleon, you’re going to see a few of his faces,” he joked. He also teased some names that non-comic book readers will find interesting, divulging,

“You’re also going to see Scorpion, as well as a few characters who may seem new, like Speed Demon or Butane. We have a huge rogues gallery to play with, and so we’re looking forward to putting some of them in the forefront.”

‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Is an Ensemble Show

By the looks of the series, we have a lot of interesting characters to look forward to in the ten-part series. It’ll not only provide us with an interesting continuation of Peter’s story after his introduction in Captain America: Civil War in a branched timeline but also asks the question, ‘what if Norman Osborn had been Spider-Man's mentor instead of Iron Man?’ Teller further reveals that the series will pay homage to the preceding movies and shows and will bring in many fan-favorite characters. Head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, Brad Winderbaum further added, “There’s a reason why we changed the title to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. It’s about the neighborhood. It’s an ensemble show. Every character is well-defined and has amazing arcs, from Peter and Nico to Lonnie and Pearl.”

The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Peter Parker, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, and Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius among many others. Furthermore, Charlie Cox will reprise Matt Murdock aka Daredevil along with Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin ensuring a Daredevil and Spider-Man team up fans have been waiting for.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres January 29 on Disney+.