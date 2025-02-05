Summary Hudson Thames embraces the fresh take on Spider-Man, focusing on high school angst and youthful energy.

The series introduces new characters like Nico, Pearl, and Lonnie, adding depth and realism to the storytelling.

Hudson Thames navigates, honoring past Spider-Man interpretations while making the character his own in this standalone animated series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man delivers a fresh new take on a story we all know like the back of our hands. We've seen Peter Parker get bitten by a radioactive spider, but how does he become the legend we know and love? We sat down with Spider-Man voice actor Hudson Thames (Marvel's What... If?) about what it means to step into such a beloved role and returning to street-level fare.

What It Means to Put on the Mask