Summary
- Hudson Thames embraces the fresh take on Spider-Man, focusing on high school angst and youthful energy.
- The series introduces new characters like Nico, Pearl, and Lonnie, adding depth and realism to the storytelling.
- Hudson Thames navigates, honoring past Spider-Man interpretations while making the character his own in this standalone animated series.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man delivers a fresh new take on a story we all know like the back of our hands. We've seen Peter Parker get bitten by a radioactive spider, but how does he become the legend we know and love? We sat down with Spider-Man voice actor Hudson Thames (Marvel's What... If?) about what it means to step into such a beloved role and returning to street-level fare.