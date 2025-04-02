Back in 2022, Jon Hamm starred in a clever ad for Apple TV+ where he lamented the fact that the tech giant had rounded up a slew of A-listers such as Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston, and Samuel L. Jackson for their projects but had never once given him a call. While Hamm did finally bag a role in The Morning Show Season 3, let's face it, it wasn't his show to lead. The actor has certainly been in his fair share of movies and television after concluding his tenure as Don Draper a decade ago, but Your Friends and Neighbors holds the distinction of being Hamm's first true leading television role in an ongoing series since his Mad Men days.

The new series, from Banshee and Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper, has built up a lot of buzz, especially since Apple TV+ renewed it for a second season months before its premiere. It's safe to say there are a lot of eyes on Your Friends and Neighbors, and given that subscribers will be on the lookout for a new, addictive show to watch after that twisty Severance Season 2 finale, this crime drama might just do the trick.

What Is 'Your Friends and Neighbors' About?

Hamm stars as Andrew Cooper — or "Coop," as his friends and neighbors seem to like to call him — a man who, at one point, seemed to have it all. He was a manager at a hedge fund company on Wall Street, and lived in a luxurious home in the New York suburbs with his wife, Mel (Amanda Peet), and two kids, tennis-playing 17-year-old Tori (Isabel Gravitt) and 15-year-old music prodigy Hunter (Donovan Colan). That was all before it came crashing down, after Coop discovered that his wife was having an affair with his best friend Nick (Mark Tallman), a former NBA All-Star.

Now divorced and living by himself in a smaller home down the street, Coop doesn't think life could get much worse — until his boss, Jack (Corbin Bernsen), fires him, claiming that his recent fling with Liv (Kitty Hawthorne), a lower-level employee at the company who works in another department, was an abuse of his power. Still financially liable for his children's future, and with his mentally unstable sister Ali (Lena Hall) moving back in with him, Coop realizes that he's going to need money, and fast.

After being deemed unemployable by other hedge funds, Coop resorts to something he once would have deemed unthinkable. Realizing just how many material items his extremely wealthy neighbors and friends own, Coop begins breaking into neighborhood homes, selling the jewelry and watches he steals to a sketchy pawn shop run by the no-nonsense Lu (Randy Danson). After all, would some of these rich pricks even notice if one of their dozens of expensive watches was suddenly gone? Probably not. Coop's life is made even more complicated by his sexual entanglement with Sam (Olivia Munn), one of his neighbors, who is in the midst of a brutal divorce from her abusive husband, Paul (Jordan Gelber). There's a lot going on in Your Friend and Neighbors, and there's even more that awaits over the first seven episodes provided. With many twists and turns, the Apple TV+ show that Hamm has always longed to star in is as clever as it is addictive.

Jon Hamm Is Dynamite in Apple TV+'s 'Your Friends and Neighbors'