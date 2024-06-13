The Big Picture Your Honor likely won't have a Season 3 due to low ratings in Season 2.

Showtime's Your Honor has an incredible cast, intriguing storylines, and a fascinating setting, and after two seasons (which are both now streaming on Netflix), some fans are wondering when or if Season 3 will be released. Well, the answer to that is that there likely won't be a Season 3 for the hit drama series; in fact, there was never even supposed to have been a second season, but the show was so popular after the first 10 episodes aired that Showtime greenlit another season. There are a few reasons why Your Honor is now officially done, but that doesn't mean it doesn't still offer plenty of high-stakes action and tension.

The series was initially based on the Israeli show, Kvodo; the U.S. iteration follows a well-respected judge in New Orleans, Michael Desiato, played by Bryan Cranston in his first major television role after his Emmy-winning portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad. His life is turned upside down when his teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), kills another teenage boy in an accidental hit-and-run. After Michael learns that the boy that was killed is the son of an infamous mob boss, he encourages his son not to turn himself in as there could be fatal consequences for doing so. What follows is a deadly game where Michael acts to protect his son, even at the cost of his profession and values. The dead boy's parents are played by the inimitable Hope Davis as Gina Baxter and Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter; they're loving parents but also pretty obvious sociopaths who will stop at nothing to avenge their son's death (and to remain top of the heap in their Big Easy crime syndicate). The show serves as a dark and thrilling look at the choices parents will make in the name of their children, and what consequences can come from that blinding dedication.

'Your Honor' Was Always Meant To Be a Limited Series

The show, created by Peter Moffat, was written as a 10-episode limited series, depicting several different perspectives alongside Michael's, including scenes that show how Adam copes with the guilt that he feels over the accident. He forms a friendship with the boy's sister, Fia (Lilli Kay), and with his young photography teacher (Sofia Black D'Elia), who becomes a confidante for him.

Episodes also delve into the Baxter's criminal enterprise, including their battle for dominance against local gang leader, Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond), and their quest to discover who really killed their son. Then, of course, there's Michael, who falls further and further into the seedy underbelly of the city while trying to keep his son safe. The last episode of Season 1 reveals the tragic and possibly inevitable death of a main character, proving that for most of the characters, their fates were already sealed way back in the beginning of the story. Season 1 ends with a specific finality, and most loose ends are tied up pretty neatly.

The first season began airing in December 2020 and was immediately a hit with audiences (earning around 700,000 viewers a week at its height). It was a pretty surefire hit for Showtime, but the series' popularity could also have been because it aired right in the middle of the pandemic when programming options were more limited. At that time, not as much new content was being pushed out, and viewers were eager for storytelling they could sink their teeth into. Basically, Your Honor aired at the absolute perfect time. Network executives realized that there was still some life left in the series, and even though it originated as a limited series run, it was decided that another season would be created anyway. The entire cast signed back on for Season 2, but even before they commenced filming, Cranston noted that it would be the final season for the series when he appeared on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. He did mention that he agreed to do a second season despite the show originally being a limited series, though that was mainly because he wanted to explore how his character would deal with that significant death back in Season 1.

The Ratings Tanked for Season 2 of 'Your Honor'

Season 2 of the series premiered in January 2023, with the plot picking up fairly soon after the events of the Season 1 finale, though now, all the characters must live with the consequences of their actions. Michael is in prison for the unethical and illegal deeds he committed while serving as a judge, and the Baxters are still trying to take over New Orleans with their drug operations. The second season offers several impressive co-stars, including Margo Martindale as Michael's mother-in-law and Rosie Perez as a U.S. attorney who tries to get Michael to serve as an informant on the Baxters' illegal operations. The season also features a special Breaking Bad reunion for Cranston with the appearance of Mark Margolis (who played Hector Salamanca in the series) as Gina's tough-as-nails crime lord father, Carmine Conti. Season 2 of Your Honor continues with plenty of suspense and high-caliber acting from its cast, but audiences just weren't tuning in like they did in Season 1.

Season 2 barely brought in 250,000 viewers each week, which was a significant drop from the previous season. Although around 400,000 fans tuned in for the finale that aired in March 2023, it seemed as though the magic that Your Honor had summoned during its first season was gone. Even if the creative team had ideas for a third season, fans weren't necessarily interested in sticking around to find out what else was going to happen to these characters. Along with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67 percent, the series just didn't have the ratings or the audience support to justify Season 3.

Could Season 3 of 'Your Honor' Still Be in the Cards?

In the end, some argued that the series should have been left alone with the initial 10 episodes. Certain shows seem like they could have benefited from stopping after one season; shows like Big Little Lies, Heroes, and Killing Eve, all saw a decline in high-quality storytelling after their first season. In an interview with Deadline in April 2023, Cranston noted that Showtime could still be interested in a third season sometime in the future, but that he would only be participating as a producer (not as a member of the cast) if the show were to ever return.

At this point, there is some closure that has already happened to the characters at the end of Season 2, and it doesn't seem necessary to come back with another season unless the writers can create a unique way of jumping back into this world. Although, without Cranston's character, perhaps Your Honor is best just existing as a case-closed scenario.

