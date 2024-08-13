The Big Picture Yes Studios' Your Honor is a global hit, with successful adaptations in 10 countries, including the US and Korea.

The Korean adaptation boasts a stellar cast and creative team, ready to bring the legal thriller to Asian audiences.

Your Honor's gripping tale of a judge caught in a web of lies and moral dilemmas promises intense drama for viewers.

Yes Studios is making headlines once again with the release of the first international clip, via Variety, from the highly anticipated Korean adaptation of their globally acclaimed scripted format Your Honor. The success of Your Honor is already well-established, particularly in the United States, where the American adaptation starring Bryan Cranston has become a critical and commercial hit since its debut on Showtime in 2020. Cranston’s portrayal of a New Orleans judge entangled in a web of lies to protect his son captivated American viewers and solidified Your Honor as a standout in the legal thriller genre.

The U.S. version is just one of the many successful adaptations of the format, which has now been recreated in 10 international markets, including France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Turkey, India, Croatia, and Russia. And the momentum doesn't stop there—Yes Studios is currently negotiating additional format deals, with another Asian adaptation reportedly in the works.

Originally titled Kvodo when it debuted on Yes TV in 2017, Your Honor tells the gripping story of a respected senior judge whose life is turned upside down when his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. Faced with an impossible choice, the judge must navigate a web of lies, deceit, and moral ambiguity as he tries to protect his son from the consequences of his actions. The original series, created by Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio, was produced by Koda Communications and Yes TV, and quickly became a sensation for its tense storytelling and complex characters.

Who's Involved in 'Your Honor'?

Image via Showtime

Produced by Monster Company, known for their work on Han River Police for Disney+, the Korean adaptation of Your Honor features a powerhouse creative team. The series was penned by Kim Jae-Hwan (Boyhood, Collectors) and produced by Kim Yong-Gi (Han River Police, Long Live the King). The direction is in the capable hands of award-winning directors Pyo Min-Soo (Moon in the Day, The Third Charm) and Yoo Jong-Sun (Pale Moon, Designated Survivor: 60 Days), ensuring the adaptation maintains the high standards set by the original.

Leading the cast is veteran actor Son Hyun-Joo (Captivating the King, The Good Detective), who takes on the pivotal role of the judge. He is joined by an impressive ensemble that includes Kim Myung-Min (Law School), Kim Do-Hoon (The Escape of the Seven), Heo Nam-Jun (The Impossible Heir), and Jung Eun-Chae (Pachinko). Together, they bring to life a story of moral dilemmas and intense drama that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers.