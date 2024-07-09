The Big Picture Your Honor tops the streaming charts, surpassing Bridgerton in Nielsen ratings.

Hit Man dominates movie streaming, outperforming Under Paris.

Your Honor's success speaks to the need to let series find their audience.

After being cancelled by Showtime back in July 2022, Your Honor was announced to be returning to screens back in May after getting picked up by Netflix. Premiering on the streamer on May 31, its dedicated fanbase and star-power appeal clearly haven't faded, with the drama officially topping the television streaming charts and knocking Bridgerton from first place. In the week of June 9, the series accumulated an enormous 1.53 billion minutes streamed across Netflix and Paramount+, exceeding any prior expectations either viewers or likely executives had imagined.

Your Honor finished top of Nielsen's Streaming Ratings for June 3-9, with the Disney+ series Bluey finishing in second with 1.15 billion minutes, and Grey's Anatomy finishing in third with 1.1 billion minutes across both Hulu and Netflix. This meant that Bridgerton, after the show's discourse-dominating May, had a significant drop-off, falling by about 42 percent week to week and finishing on 806 million minutes. Of course, with a show this popular, viewers will likely rush to watch every available episode, making for a sharp decline after several weeks that, although it may look damning, is simply par for the course for a series such as the Shondaland production.

'Hit Man' Shoots For First in Nielsen's Movie Charts

Image via Netflix

Whilst Bryan Cranston's legal drama was dominating the television sets of millions, our movie habits via streaming were consumed by Richard Linklater's latest comedy, Hit Man. The movie stars Glen Powell as a by-the-books professor, Gary, who, after accidentally becoming the fake hitman for local law enforcement, realizes that his newfound alter ego is giving him much better luck. This luck manifests itself in the form of a love interest in Adria Arjona's Madison, but the question remains just how long Gary can keep his secret.

A laugh-a-minute comedy with plenty of action and a pinch of risqué content for good measure, Hit Man received plenty of praise upon its early arrival in theaters and subsequent streaming release, with some even labeling it one of the funniest movies of the year. Such high praise has clearly traveled, with the film topping Nielsen's Streaming Ratings for movies with 984 million minutes played, a significant increase on second place, the French shark thriller Under Paris which accumulated a respectable 636 million minutes.

The return of Your Honor to streaming has seen it shoot straight to the top of Nielsen's Streaming Ratings following its May 31 release. You can catch up with all the legal drama's episodes right now on Netflix.

Your Honor Your Honor is a legal drama series starring Bryan Cranston as a respected judge whose son becomes involved in a hit-and-run accident. The incident sets off a dangerous chain of events that forces the judge to confront his own principles and navigate the moral complexities of the law. The series explores themes of justice, loyalty, and ethics, offering a compelling narrative of a father’s desperate attempts to protect his son. Release Date December 6, 2020 Cast Bryan Cranston , Michael Stuhlbarg , Hope Davis , Isiah Whitlock Jr. , Tony Curran , Carmen Ejogo Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix