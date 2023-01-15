In Showtime's first season of Your Honor, we are introduced to Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), jogging the streets of New Orleans while training for a marathon. He is proven to be a man of honor, and we're informed that today is the anniversary of his wife's death. Michael's son Adam (Hunter Doohan) later visits the location of his mother's death to honor her, but his asthma is triggered when he is pestered by the members of this dangerous community run by the Desire gang. Across town, we're also introduced to Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the head of an organized crime family and father of three. He and his wife Gina (Hope Davis) decide to gift their son Rocco (Benjamin Wadsworth) a motorcycle as an early birthday present. Meanwhile, Adam's asthma is going into panic mode as he flees the dangerous area believing he is followed by members of the Desire gang. In trying to reach his inhaler, Adam accidentally hits Rocco Baxter with his car, knocking him off his motorcycle. Adam desperately tries to apply CPR to the bloody teenager, calling 911 but finding himself unable to speak and instead opts to flee the scene.

Adam visits a gas station while 911 keeps trying to call him back, until he eventually throws his phone in the river. Returning home, Adam tells his father what happened, and Michael makes a plan for Adam to turn himself in and do the right thing, hoping this will minimize his sentencing. Michael enters the police station only to discover that the teenager Adam killed was the son of Jimmy and Gina Baxter, and suddenly, this proven man of honor begins to fear what might happen to his son if he confesses to this crime. The Baxters are dangerous people and Michael has already lost his wife, so Bryan Cranston once again Breaks Bad. At the scene of Rocco's death, the Baxters find Adam's inhaler and the game of cat and mouse is on.

The Plot Thickens With Kofi's Death

Michael asks his friend Charlie (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), a politician with ties to the Desire gang, to help him get rid of the car. The job is delegated to Kofi (Lamar Johnson) a young black man keen to prove himself, but when Michael reports the car stolen, Kofi is arrested. Upon searching the car and finding a piece of Rocco's bike lodged in the undercarriage, the police charge Kofi with murder. Desire's Little Mo (Keith Machekanyanga) tells Kofi that in order to protect his own family, Kofi must plead guilty to the charges. This declaration leads the Baxters to wage war against Desire.

Michael's conscience leads him to ask Lee (Carmen Ejogo) to represent Kofi in court. Charlie confronts Michael for not informing Charlie that the car had been involved in a hit-and-run. He hopes Michael has enough emotional control over Lee to ensure she doesn't follow the trail back to them. This gives Michael the idea to ask Adam's teacher Frannie (Sofia Black-D'Elia) whether Adam has a girlfriend he might confide in. Adam's teacher Frannie is also secretly his girlfriend, which she of course denies. Adam does eventually tell Frannie about killing Rocco. At this point, Michael's biggest worry isn't his own lies, but rather cleaning up after Adam's reckless mistakes. Michael befriends the gas station owner with a sob story, gaining access to the footage of Adam fleeing the scene and deleting it. Adam's recklessness continues, however, as he returns to the scene of the crime to take photos.

Jimmy and Gina exercise their power by arranging for their incarcerated son Carlo (Jimi Stanton) be released from prison to attend Rocco's funeral. It's revealed that Carlo is imprisoned for almost killing a member of Desire which was why the Baxter-Desire conflict was a lie so easily believed. At Rocco's funeral, Gina informs Carlo that he is to be transferred to the same prison as Kofi, and told that he must kill him. The next day, Lee begins investigating Kofi's murder behind bars.

Collateral Damage

Enter Senator Elizabeth Guthrie (Margo Martindale), Michael's mother-in-law. Adam's grandmother visited her daughter's grave on the anniversary of her death and saw no flowers from Michael and Adam. This contradicts their alibi. Elizabeth then invites Charlie, Lee, and Detective Nancy Costello (Amy Landecker) to dinner at Michael's house where they all discuss Kofi's arrest and murder. Adam is at his breaking point with his guilt and leaves to pay respect to Rocco at his vigil where he meets Rocco's sister Fia (Lilli Kay). Meanwhile, Jimmy is also at breaking point with his wife Gina making plays behind his back out of anger. As a show of control, Jimmy blows us Kofi's family home.

The sole survivor of Kofi's family is his little brother Eugene (Benjamin Flores Jr.). The leader of Desire, Big Mo (Andrene Ward-Hammond) takes a liking to Eugene and decides to take care of him. Big Mo speaks with Jimmy, suspecting their war was catalyzed by someone else and that Kofi was innocent. This new truce leads Carlo Baxter to pitch a drug scheme to Big Mo who fronts him the money. Jimmy's own investigation rekindles, leading him to the gas station where the owner identifies Michael. Jimmy goes to Michael's house and finds an inhaler which confirms his suspicions that Michael killed Rocco. Wanting to make up for actually killing Rocco, Adam continues to spend time with Fia Baxter, developing a romantic relationship with his victim's sister.

Lee approaches Eugene, looking for permission from Kofi's family for a second autopsy, and he points Lee in the direction of Kofi's father. A second autopsy on Kofi reveals foul play and after Lee interviews inmates, Carlo is revealed to be Kofi's killer, triggering another trial. Michael finds a mysterious phone that receives blackmail texts involving Adam's incident. They demand $222,000, teasing evidence of Adam at the gas station. Michael arranges to meet with his blackmailer at a dockyard. He agrees to making monthly payments to the blackmailer before Jimmy shows up threatening to kill them both. Jimmy demands to know how Michael could leave Rocco for dead, and Michael makes a deal to use his status as a judge to ensure Carlo stays out of prison for Kofi's murder now that Lee has enough to convict him again. Jimmy agrees, killing Michael's blackmailer.

Working for the Mob

Carlo's murder trial is assigned to Judge LeBlanc, but Michael needs that trial so that he can aid Jimmy in releasing Carlo, so he goes out for drinks with LeBlanc arranging for her to be arrested for drunk driving afterwards. Lee, fresh from being fired from her law firm for needlessly investigating Kofi's case, drives Michael home from the bar. To prevent Lee from seeing Judge LeBlanc being arrested, Michael tells Lee he loves her. Once given the case, Michael discovers that one of the jurors is in favor of Kofi, so he plants evidence on her phone that she had been breaking juror rules and Googling Kofi, excusing her from the trial. Later, Carlo's friend Joey (Chet Hanks) is arrested and, terrified of the Baxters, is eager to testify against Carlo. Michael takes it upon himself to drug Joey without his knowing so that Joey is written off as an unreliable witness.

Jimmy's unsuccessful attempt to warn Carlo that the police were coming to arrest him leads Nancy to suspect that the Baxters knew about the arrest ahead of time, and thus there must be a leak. She also discovers that the reason Michael's wife was in the Desire territory when she died was because she had a history of sexual affairs with at least one member of Desire. Having been watching Jimmy getting too up-close-and-personal with Michael, Nancy tries to scare Jimmy off, and inadvertently informs Jimmy that Fia's boyfriend is Michael's son.

Frannie reveals to Adam that she plans on quitting her job and finding a job near NYU so they can be together when Adam goes to college, but Adam now plans on remaining in New Orleans to be with Fia. Frannie works out that Fia is Rocco's sister and confronts Adam in front of Fia with cryptic threats. This results in Charlie threatening Frannie to leave Adam alone or else her relationship with Adam will be made known, and she will be labeled as a sex offender. Frannie takes this opportunity to inform Charlie that Adam killed Rocco Baxter, finally making sense as to why Michael needed Charlie to get rid of the car. Meanwhile, Jimmy urges Fia to invite Adam to dinner, knowing now that Adam is Michael's son.

Your Honor's Season 1 Finale

Now that Carlo has been arrested, the Baxters owe Desire lots of drug money they are unable to provide. Between this and the new information confirming that Carlo killed Kofi, Eugene and the Desire gang once again have reason to hate the Baxters. Desire's leader Big Mo is visited by Lee who continues to investigate the mystery of Kofi's framing and Big Mo reveals that the car was not stolen until the day after Rocco's killing. Lee then visits the prison to find that Carlo's story cannot be true and that Kofi could never have opened the door to attack Carlo from the outside. Lee delivers this information to the prosecutor and uses it, along with video evidence, to prove Carlo's guilt in murdering Kofi.

Nancy visits the cemetery to discover that Michael didn't visit his wife's grave on the anniversary of her death as he told her, but rather the day after. She confronts Michael only for Michael to be saved by Charlie. Charlie warns Nancy that together they can do lots of good work, cleaning up the streets of New Orleans, but that in order to do so, she needs to leave Michael alone. Lee's investigation leads her to Michael too, but Eugene was witness to Michael's whereabouts at the time, during Michael's marathon-training jog. Michael could not have done it, so Lee deduces that it must have been Adam. Michael tries to distract Lee once again with professions of love, but now Lee can see that his "love" was only ever to throw her off his scent, and she slaps him.

The trial climaxes when Jimmy and Gina see Adam using his inhaler, revealing to them that Adam was Rocco's killer, not Michael. Michael was doing everything he could to protect his son, much like Jimmy was with his own. An audio clip is played of the 911 call, portraying Adam's shortness of breath as a monstrous depiction of Kofi's indifference towards the victim's demise and Michael judges Carlo as not guilty. Fia invites Adam to Carlo's celebration party and the two plan their whole lives together in front of her family. Jimmy toys with Michael over the phone, reminding him of his power over the judge even now, after the trial, with the suggestion that Adam's fate is in Jimmy's hands while he is under his roof at the party. Michael panics and runs to the party in time to witness Jimmy hug Adam in a moment reminiscent of Michael Corleone's kiss of death to Fredo in The Godfather Part II.

In one final twist of the knife, however, Eugene arrives at the party seeking revenge for his brother Kofi, and shoots to kill Carlo, only for the bullet to hit Adam instead. Michael witnesses the death of his son in front of Fia and the entire party. Eugene recognizes his mistake and runs away, much like Adam left Rocco in the series premiere. In spite of Adam's guilt over evading his punishment for killing Rocco, he ends up in arguably the most karmic position, his fate mirroring that of his victim while the accidental killer flees the scene.