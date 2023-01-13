For those who have been eagerly waiting for Your Honor to return, the wait is over. Showtime’s popular drama thriller returns to the streamer this week with a second and last season. With the first season ending so shockingly, it was only a matter of time before the series returned with more plot twists and dramatic events unfolding in the lives of the Desiatos.

Your Honor is an American adaptation of the Israeli television series, Kvodo, created by Peter Moffat (Undercover). Set in New Orleans, the series stars Bryan Cranston as the protagonist, Michael Desiato, a judge who gets involved in a web of complex events and people after his son, Adam (played by Hunter Doohan), accidentally kills the child of a powerful mob boss, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Cranston also serves as one of the executive producers on board.

Your Honor also stars Hope Davis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Benjamin Flores Jr., and Rosie Perez, among others, in various roles. Most of the cast members from the first season are expected to return for the second one as well, except for Doohan, whose character (spoiler alert) gets killed at the end of the first season, in a poetic turn of events. As the second and final season of the thrilling series returns, check out our handy guide on how, when, and where you can watch Your Honor Season 2.

When And Where Is Your Honor Season 2 Premiering?

Your Honor Season 2 is releasing on Sunday, January 15, 2023, only on Showtime. Your Honor Season 1 premiered on Showtime on December 6, 2020, and ended in February 2021. Although it was earlier billed as a miniseries, the network ordered a renewal in August 2021 with a seven-episode second season, which would also be the show’s last. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the series yet, you can now catch up on the first season, currently streaming on Showtime.

How Many Episodes Does Your Honor Season 2 Have?

The first season of Your Honor had 10 episodes, each running for an average of 50-60 minutes. However, the second season is slated to have only seven episodes. After the season premiere, each new episode will release weekly on the same day. Check out the details of all episodes of Your Honor Season 2:

Episode 1: “Part Eleven”, written by Joey Hartstone, January 15, 2023

“A grieving Michael Desiato is beyond hope; Eugene is aided by unlikely benefactors; Jimmy Baxter looks to expand his criminal empire while Gina Baxter channels her anger.”

Episode 2: “Part Twelve, written by Dani Vetere, January 22, 2023

“Michael Desiato discovers a secret while Olivia seizes an opportunity to push him to make a dangerous decision; a desperate business deal threatens Eugene; Elizabeth shelters Michael.”

Episode 3: “Part Thirteen”, January 29, 2023

Episode 4: “Part Fourteen”, February 5, 2023

Episode 5: “Part Fifteen”, February 12, 2023

Episode 6: “Part Sixteen”, February 19, 2023

Episode 7: “Part Seventeen”, February 26, 2023

Peter Sollett, Darren Grant, and Carrie Preston are credited as directors for the second season.

Watch the Your Honor Season 2 Trailer

Showtime released the official trailer for Your Honor Season 2 in December 2022. The under-two-minute trailer opens with a grim setting as a disheveled Michael Desiato is introduced in the opening scene and his grave voiceover in the background sets the tone for what you are about to see. There’s no doubt there will be a change in Michael’s character arc and as the trailer highlights, he is going to embark on a different path from how we saw him in the previous season. If the overall tone of the series is dark, then the second and final season is going to be a lot darker, and grungier, with higher stakes. In the clip, we also see the return of major characters like Baxter, and his wife, Gina who just lost their son and are preparing for a glorious revenge, while Michael is constantly encouraged to fix his mistakes and do the right thing. Throughout the trailer, if there’s one element that we can say will define the new season of this drama thriller, it’s plain ominous. With plenty of avenging, killing, kidnapping, fighting, and stand-offs, Your Honor Season 2 is gearing up for a dangerous climax.

Can You Watch Your Honor Without Showtime?

The drama thriller series is a network original, so it’s available for streaming only on Showtime. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, after which the subscription costs $3.99 for six months and allows you unlimited access to all their movies, series, and live sports. For more benefits, you can get Showtime as a bundle with Paramount + for $11.99 per month, on Prime Video for $10.99 per month (if you have a Prime membership), or as a Hulu add-on for $10.99 per month. You can get a 7-day free trial on all three streaming services. Related:Bryan Cranston Talks 'Jerry & Marge Go Large,' What Drew Him to the Script and 'John Carter'

What Is Your Honor Season 2 About?

Your Honor begins with Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge, in a fix when his son Adam gets involved in a hit-and-run accident and kills a boy. But his troubles only begin to get worse when he learns that the victim is the son of the local kingpin, Jimmy Baxter. The first season sees Michael trying to protect his son and getting entangled in a deadly web of lies, secrets, and difficult choices while dodging dangerous people and threatening scenarios. He even ends up doing the mob’s bidding when they find out about Adam’s accident and blackmail Michael. By the end of the season, Michael’s life crumbles around him as his son gets accidentally shot in a dramatic finale.

The second season will take off from the end of the first season and see Michael’s challenges continue with more twists and turns in his life. But this time the shattered father returns with vengeance on his mind. Here’s the official synopsis of Season 2: