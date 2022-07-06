The Showtime series, Your Honor, will come to an end after the Season 2 wraps as confirmed by series star, Bryan Cranston. This news follows on the heels of the announcement that there would be other changes to the creative team behind the production of the legal drama.

The second season of Your Honor has only just recently begun filming. Per Deadline, Cranston made the revelation of the show ending in an interview with Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast; he confirmed his involvement in the sophomore season as well as making the revelation about the highly-rated show will conclude when Season 2 wraps. This is what he had to say in full:

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Your Honor was originally primed as a limited series, however, the success of the show saw it renewed into a 10-episode second season which it seems would be the show’s final run. The first season of the show was an impressive success as it became Showtime’s most-watched debut season on the network, racking in 6.6 million weekly views.

The series follows the story of a revered judge from New Orleans whose young teenage son gets involved in a hit-and-run. Thus begins a story of thrilling intrigue, twists, and deception, or what the official logline referred to as “a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices.” Cranston who made the revelation of the show’s ending plays the judge, Michael Desiato.

As the series wraps, there is also news of changes with the production side of the series. The series’ first showrunner, writer, and executive producer, Peter Moffat had left the show to be closer to family and was replaced by David Manson as the new showrunner. Manson ended up leaving yet again and paving way for Joey Hartstone, who worked as a writer in season one, to step up to helm the series as the new showrunner.

Your Honor also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Hunter Doohan, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Hope Davis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Moffat, Robert and Michelle King, and Liz Glotze executive produce the legal drama, alongside Cranston, to name a few.

At the moment, Showtime has not made any statements about the Cranston's comments. The premiere date for Your Honor Season 2 has not yet been announced.