The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.

Your Honor, an adaptation of the 2017 Israeli series Kvodo, stars Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as Michael Desiato, a New Orleans judge whose teenage son's involvement in a hit-and-run leads to "a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices," according to the official logline. Initially conceived as a limited series, Your Honor debuted in December 2020. After having the most successful debut season in Showtime's history, the show was renewed for a 10-episode second season, with Cranston returning to reprise his role.

Prior to joining Your Honor, Perez appeared as Megan Briscoe in the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant alongside Kaley Cuoco. Other recent TV credits include Netflix's Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources and Maya and the Three. Perez, however, is probably best known for her various roles in films such as Do the Right Thing, White Men Can't Jump, and Birds of Prey.

The addition of Perez comes after Cranston revealed earlier this month that the show's second season will be its last, though Showtime has not officially commented on Cranston's reveal. Your Honor has also reportedly undergone a showrunner change, with Season 1 writer Joey Hartstone taking over the position after Peter Moffat, who served as the showrunner for the first season, opted not to return.

The cast of Your Honor also includes Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Hope Davis (For the People), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told), Sofia Black-D'Elia (Single Drunk Female), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Keith Machekanyanga (The Rookie). In addition to starring in the series, Cranston also executive produces it alongside Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife) and Liz Glotze (The Good Fight, Evil).

The second and final season of Your Honor is currently filming. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but you can check out a sneak peek for Season 1 below;