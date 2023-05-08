Your Honor may have finished its run but you can bring Bryan Cranston’s disbarred judge home as Season 2 of the series sets a release date. The fan-favorite series is making its way to your home in the coming months, so you can binge it at your ease with a plethora of special content that comes along with it. The exclusive content features behind the episode featurettes like "The Prison Rodeo," "Bryan Cranston’s Day on Set," "Rosie Perez as Olivia" along with "After the Episodes and numerous Deleted Scenes."

Adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo, Your Honor follows Michael Desiato, a not-so-honorable New Orleans judge, who is forced to cover up his teenage son Adam’s shocking hit-and-run case as he suffers an asthma attack while driving and gets into a car accident, leaves the scene, allowing the other boy to bleed out on the street. While Desatio initially asks his son to turn himself in, he quickly changes his mind when he realizes the boy who was killed was the son of a local crime lord who has vowed revenge. And thus begins the dangerous game filled with lies and secrets which comes to head in Season 2.

Initially announced as a miniseries, after an interesting run and fan favor Showtime announced a renewal for the second and final installment of the series. Season 2 sees the local crime lord Michael out of prison early as an enemy of the mob, making their move on the city. Meanwhile, after the death of his son Adam, Michael is forced to take dangerous decisions as he becomes an undercover agent spying on the mob, but his past catches up with him. Despite its rating, the series was applauded and appreciated by a section of fans that loves Cranston in complex roles.

The Team behind Your Honor

The series is developed by Peter Moffat and casts Cranston as Judge Michael Desiato, Hope Davis as Gina Baxter, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie Figaro, Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter, Carmen Ejogo as Lee Delamere, Andrene Ward-Hammond as Big Mo, Keith Machekanyanga as Trey "Little Mo" Monroe, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones, Lilli Kay as Sofia "Fia" Baxter, Hunter Doohan as Adam, Jimi Stanton as Carlo Baxter. Along with guest appearances from stars like Rosie Perez and Margo Martindale.

Your Honor Season 2 arrives on July 18 on DVD and is already available on digital. You can check out the trailer for the second season below: