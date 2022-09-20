Showtime has announced the release date for Your Honor, the drama series starring and executive produced by Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). The second and final season of the show will arrive on the Showtime streaming service on Friday, December 9 before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, Your Honor first premiered back in August 2021 and follows the story of Cranston's character, Michael Desiato, a judge in New Orleans who is highly respected by his peers and community. When his son accidentally kills the son of Jimmy Baxter (SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg) in a hit-and-run, Desiato's normal and upstanding life is turned into a web of lies, deceit, and impossible choices. Just like its first season, Season 2 of Your Honor will contain 10 episodes and is currently in production.

Joining Cranston in the series includes Hope Davis (Love Life, American Crime) playing the wife of Jimmy Baxter, Gina, who is described as "at times even more dangerous and driven than her husband" as well as Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire) stars as Charlie, a local politician and Michael’s best friend. Oscar and Emmy-nominated Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) will guest star as Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic assistant U.S. Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans".

Image via Showtime

Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans) is also on board as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of Desiato’s deceased wife and one of the last links to his previous life. Amy Landecker (Transparent) plays Detective Nancy Costello, who has been betrayed by her friendship with Desiato and will not let go until she uncovers the truth. Other cast members include Lilli Kay as Fia Baxter, Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, Andrene Ward-Hammond as Big Mo, Jimi Stanton as Carlo, and Benjamin Flores Jr. as Eugene Jones, who have all been upped to series regulars for Season 2.

Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) serves as the showrunner of Season 2 as well as an executive producer. Other executive producers on the project include Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight) as well as Emmy-nominated producer James Degus (All the Way) executive producing the series for Moonshot Entertainment alongside Cranston. Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers. Your Honor is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions.

Your Honor Season 2 will premiere on Showtime on December 9 before making its on-air debut on Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out a first look at the upcoming second season below: