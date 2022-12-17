The official trailer for Season 2 of Showtime’s crime drama, Your Honor, has been released. With an introduction by star, Bryan Cranston, the trailer promises another season filled with drama and action.

The official trailer clocks in at just under two minutes and opens with Cranston, who plays New Orleans judge Michael Desiato, welcoming viewers. The quick introduction is accompanied by glimpses of the action to come playing in the background. “Everything that happened flowed from that one moment, that one decision,” intones Desiato as the trailer opens, showing him appearing rather scruffy with a white beard as he stumbles down a dark street. Viewers are then drawn into one of the main plots of this season, which expects to see Desiato make amends for his actions of the previous season. “Michael, I am offering you a chance to atone for what you have done,” US Attorney Olivia Delgado (Rosie Perez) says. How is he supposed to do this? By eradicating “an entire criminal organisation for good.”

Whilst Desiato is expected to perform a miracle, viewers are promised plenty of the action first seen in Season 1, with higher stakes. “The last time I saw someone get in his way, Baxter shot him in the head,” Desiato says of the series’ antagonist, mob boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Throughout the trailer, viewers see glimpses of Baxter appearing confident his reign will continue, from spinning around in a park to celebrating with a large birthday cake.Viewers are also treated to scenes of fights, bags of money, kidnapping, and of course, stand-offs between several of the main characters.

Image via Showtime

The trailer also showcases the return of familiar characters. Hope Davis will be reprising her role as Jimmy’s wife, Gina Baxter. “Anger is where I want to live. Anger is where I flourish,” she says, ready to face off with Desiato and continue her campaign of vengeance after her son’s death last season. Isiah Whitlock Jr. will also be returning in his role as Desiato’s best friend, Charlie Figaro. Just like his friend, Figaro will be expected to fight for his life in the new season. “Did you ever tell anyone anything that I should be worried about?” he asks, likely regretting his connections to both Desiato and the criminal underworld. The trailer concludes with the ominous but exciting proclamation that if done correctly, "every single person will get what they deserve". The trailer undoubtedly does an excellent job setting up a chilling and foreboding atmosphere for the anticipated sophomore season.

Your Honor first premiered on December 6, 2020 on Showtime, with the new season set to air in January next year. Adapted from Israeli television series Kvodo, the Peter Moffat-created series focuses on a New Orleans judge who must make impossible choices after his son is involved in a hit-and-run accident that kills the son of an organised crime family. The series also stars Sofia Black-D’Elia (as teacher Frannie Latimer), Carmen Ejogo (lawyer Lee Delamere), Hunter Doohan (Adam Desiato), and Benjamin Flore Jr (Eugene Jones).

Your Honor premieres January 13 on Showtime. In the meantime, check out the official trailer below: