At long last, fans of the Showtime series Your Honor finally have the chance to take a look at what’s to come in Season 2 — the trailer is here at last. With less than a month before Season 2 debuts, this trailer gives the fans something to be excited about.

The trailer opens with Oscar nominee and Emmy Winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), who plays Michael Desiato, being offered a chance to atone for his sins by going up against Jimmy Baxter (SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg), head of a local crime family in New Orleans. In the footage, Desiato looks scruffy with grown-out hair and a bushy beard while sitting in a hallway. The trailer focuses on the conflicts happening in the city and also the inner conflict Desiato has to battle to accept his chance for atonement.

In the trailer, we also see returning actors Hope Davis (American Crime) who plays Jimmy Baxter's wife Gina, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Charlie, a local politician and best friend to Desiato. The trailer also included footage of new faces like Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant) who will guest star as Olivia Delgado, U.S. Attorney. In the footage, Delgado is seen compelling an unwilling asset to help bring down the Baxter crime family.

Image via Showtime

Also on board for the second season is Margo Martindale as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie who is also the mother of Desiato’s deceased wife. Amy Landecker (Transparent) is back as Detective Nancy Costello. Previous cast members Lilli Kays as Fia Baxter, Jimi Stanton as Carlo, Keith Machekanyanga as Little Mo, Andrene Ward-Hammond as Big Mo, and Benjamin Flores Jr as Eugene Jones are all back as regulars for the second and final season of the crime drama.

This new trailer promises an action-packed series with threats made, kill orders given, violent car chases, and more. While the first season portrayed Desiato as a not-so-honorable judge who tried to cover up the crime of his son by committing more crimes, this second season seems to be leaning towards a remorseful Desiato trying and failing to atone for his sins.

Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Shlomo Mashiach and Ron Ninio. Joey Hartstone (The Good Fight) is the second and final season’s show-runner and an executive producer. The 10-episode season is set to premiere on Showtime on Friday, January 13, 2023, and it will make its on-air debut on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Check out the trailer below: