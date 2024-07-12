The Big Picture Your Honor continues to succeed, beating out popular Netflix originals like Bridgerton.

CBS Studios hopes for a Season 3 but cautions that it's too soon to know for sure if it will happen.

The series stars Bryan Cranston as a judge who must protect his son involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Your Honor keeps on winning four years after the series first premiered. Starring Break Bad's Bryan Cranston, the series was a hit when the first season of the thrilling crime drama debuted on Showtime. Billed initially as a limited series, the show was revived for a successful second season that premiered in 2023. This was after the premise captured other creatives in several markets worldwide, and several remakes were born. Recently, the series was added to Netflix, and without fail, it emerged victorious. Your Honor beat other popular Netflix originals like Bridgerton and was the most streamed series.

Given this recent success, questions about a third season have begun floating around. Deadline talked to CBS Studios' boss, David Stapf, and asked about a possible third season. CBS Studios was the production company behind the series, and in cases where shows find success on other platforms, reboots have become common. "We love the show, and we're hoping that it can continue," said Stapf, signaling something positive. He was, however, quick to caution fans about raising their expectations, "but it's a little too soon to know or to tell." Stapf did not reveal what hurdles might be present on the path to Season 3 but spoke about CBS Studios' position, saying, "we would like there to be a Season 3, but we're ways away."

What is 'Your Honor' About?

Image via Showtime

In Your Honor, Cranston stars as Judge Michael Desiato, a veteran judge in New Orleans. He prides himself on being a fair but strict judge. Tragedy strikes close to home when his son, Michael Desiato (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run accident, leading to the victim's death. Judge Desiato is forced to lie and scheme to keep his son from prison when he learns that the victim is Rocco Baxter, the son of the influential Baxter crime family.

Season 2 recalls Judge Desiato from prison to help a new DA build a case against the Baxters. Judge Desiato learns that his family and the Baxters are intertwined in ways he could never have imagined. The second season was well received despite not being on the cards originally. The series tied up some loose ends but left other arcs hanging, which would be interesting to explore in the case of a third season.

Your Honor stars Cranston, Doohan, Lili Kay, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, Jimi Stanton, Mark Margolis, Chet Hanks, Ciara Renee, Andre Ward-Hammond, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Tony Curran and Benjamin Flores Jr.

