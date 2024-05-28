The Big Picture Bryan Cranston's Your Honor lands on Netflix this May 31.

Your Honor received positive feedback for its compelling storyline and strong performances.

The series premiered back in 2020 and ran for two seasons.

As confirmed by the man himself on X, the Bryan Cranston-led drama series Your Honor will be heading to Netflix on May 31, 2024. The show, based on the Israeli TV series Kvodo, joins the likes of Swedish movie A Part of You and teen drama Raising Voices in joining Netflix's exciting catalog of great movies and shows on May 31. Taking to social media, Cranston wrote:

"Hi Everyone… I’m excited to announce that my show #YourHonor Seasons 1 & 2 will be on @netflix as of this #Friday May 31st… If you haven’t seen this limited series - please do catch it. I’m very proud of it. We have a terrific cast, and you’ll be on the edge of your sofa watching this story unfold. Thanks, and have a great week… BC"

Created by Peter Moffat, the series follows Cranston's judge, Michael Desiato, a respected member of his New Orleans community. However, his reputation is soon under threat when his son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), commits a hit-and-run on another teenager and kills him. Initially deciding to do the right thing and encouraging his son to hand himself over to the authorities, Michael soon changes his mind when learning that the victim was the son of a mob kingpin.

'Your Honor' Received a Positive Response When it Released

Despite only airing for two seasons, with a 3-year gap between season premieres, Your Honor was received fairly positively by both the public and critics, with its initial intention as a miniseries proving too popular to not warrant a second outing. In Collider's review of the opening season, Jeff Sneider said:

"Overall, Your Honor is pulpy Sunday night entertainment that's worth a look because its story is compelling and the performances are good, but a deeper examination reveals some decent-sized plot holes, so I'm wary of overhyping it. In the end, I suppose it's best not to think about things too much and just sit back and enjoy the weekly ride. This isn't quite must-see TV, but rather, a highlight reel cherry-picked from various limited series of the past several years."

Following the end of the second season, and its cancelation by executives, Cranston decided to call it a day on the business they call show, announcing his retirement from acting. This means that, for fans of the Breaking Bad-leading man, Your Honor's addition to Netflix allows them to indulge in Cranston's impeccable range once more.

Your Honor Seasons 1 and 2 head to Netflix on May 31. You can check out Cranston as the iconic Walter White in Breaking Bad on Netflix right now.