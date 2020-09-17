‘Your Honor’ Trailer Brings Bryan Cranston Back to TV With a (Gavel) Bang

Bryan Cranston, who won four Emmys playing Walter White on Breaking Bad, is back on television in Showtime’s limited series Your Honor, and while I can’t speak for the show itself, my ruling on the trailer is that it is guilty of looking awesome.

Cranston plays Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. It turns out that the victim was the son of much-feared crime boss Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg) and his wife Gina (Hope Davis), who may be even more dangerous than her husband.

Stuhlbarg and Davis are both excellent actors, and the strong supporting cast features Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of), while guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate U Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

I love these kinds of legal thrillers, and networks don’t make nearly enough of them. Amazon is all-in on guys like Tom Clancy (Jack Ryan), Lee Child (Jack Reacher) and James Patterson (Alex Cross), but the author whose work also lends itself to limited series adaptations is actually John Grisham. Your Honor is based on the Israeli series Kvodo rather than a book, let alone a Grisham title, but the point is, I’m a sucker for this genre, which also includes Chris Evans‘ recent Apple series Defending Jacob.

Your Honor was produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions. The series hails from The Good Fight trio of Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer, as well as writer/showrunner Peter Moffat. That quartet executive produced the show alongside helmer Edward Berger (Patrick Melrose), who directed the first three episodes. James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon, Danna Stern and Cranston also serve as executive producers along with Kvodo creators Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

The 10-episode series will air in December, so watch the trailer below and let me know in the comments section if Your Honor is more your speed than Breaking Bad, and whether you think Cranston will get an Emmy nom for this next year. Cranston also talked about his signature series in a recent interview pegged to the release of The One and Only Ivan on Disney+, and you can click here to read that piece.