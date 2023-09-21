The Big Picture Your Lucky Day will have its world premiere on September 23 at Fantastic Fest before opening nationwide in November. Fans are eager to see the final performances of Angus Cloud, the late star of Euphoria.

A thrilling clip titled "The Cost of the Lottery" sets the tone for the film, featuring Jessica Garza fighting for her life in a convenience store.

Your Lucky Day revolves around a dispute over a winning lottery ticket, which escalates into a deadly hostage situation.

Director Dan Brown’s upcoming feature Your Lucky Day has finally set a release date and fans are quite eager to see the final performances of the late Euphoria star Angus Cloud. The upcoming action thriller will make its world premiere on September 23 at the Fantastic Fest before opening nationwide in November. The release date is marked with a thrilling clip from the feature which sets the tone for fans of the genre.

The brief clip titled ‘The Cost of the Lottery’ sees Jessica Garza as a victim fighting for her life as a man chases her in what looks like a storage space of a convenience store. The tension grows as the man finds and attacks her, but she is able to spill some blood and save herself. The intense clip sets the mood and tone of the feature and clarifies that it might not be for the faint-hearted.

Your Lucky Day is set on Christmas Eve and sees a dispute over a winning lottery ticket in a small convenience store. Though things take a turn when the winning turns into a deadly hostage situation. Now it’s up to the witnesses to decide how far they’ll go for a cut of the $156 million. The movie also stars, Elliot Knight, Jason O’Mara, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussien Kraish, and Spencer Garrett. Speaking of the feature Brown explains the theme in a statement, “We’ve been sold a myth that hard work alone will get you there.” Adding, “As the gap between the top and bottom widens, and we see the injustice of families unable to pay their medical bills while billionaires literally plot to live forever, our collective belief in this false dream is pitiable.”

Angus Cloud Was "Pitch Perfect"

For Brown, the goal was to “make a thrilling, fun, and entertaining movie” that could also take a look at deeper themes. As for working with Cloud, the writer-director feels “blessed’ to have had a brief time with him. He shared, “For our conversations about the script, his stories about the time he rode rails down the coast, those pitch-perfect improvisations he’d add to simple moments, his sense of humor. After the shoot, Angus told me something I had always hoped to say back to him, “congratulations bro you did it.””

Your Lucky Day will hit theaters across the country on November 10 and arrive on digital on the 14th. Watch a sneak peek of the film below: