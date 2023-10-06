The Big Picture Director Dan Brown makes his feature debut with the film Your Lucky Day, which takes place during a Christmas Eve heist and stars the late Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.

Director Dan Brown is making his feature debut with his newest project Your Lucky Day. Based on his short film of the same name, the feature is finally heading to theaters this November following its debut at Fantastic Fest. The film takes place during a Christmas Eve heist and stars the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria) in one of his final roles. Ahead of the premiere next month, Well Go USA released the official trailer.

Set during Christmas Eve, Your Lucky Day follows Sterling (Cloud), a young man who instigates a hostage situation upon watching a corner store customer win the lottery — a $156 million prize. After a shootout occurs, the remaining witnesses begin to question the lengths they're willing to go for the money and their freedom. Along with Cloud, the feature stars Elliot Knight, Jessica Garza, Sterling Beaumon, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Spencer Garrett, and Jason O'Mara.

The trailer begins on a tense note, highlighting the importance of the lottery to the story as Sterling is knocked unconscious and robbed. Unsure of where else to go, he heads into a corner store where another customer has just won the lottery, causing Sterling to spring into action to steal the ticket. While Sterling didn't head into the store with the intention of robbing someone (probably), his quick decision suggests that money is something he's long struggled with — and $156 million is a rather life-changing amount. Sterling may be in a tough spot, but he isn't the only one, as even the others around him begin wondering how their lives could be different, too. Of course, others are after the jackpot, and things only continue to escalate.

Angus Cloud Helped Elevate 'Your Lucky Day'

Image via Well Go USA Entertainment

Like any project, Your Lucky Day came with its own challenges, including scenes that just weren't hitting in the way Brown was hoping for. However, thanks to Cloud's approach to Sterling and the movie in general, Brown was able to improve various scenes throughout the film. In a previous interview with Collider, Brown praised Cloud's work and how he helped improve the movie, saying, "Really, he took what was written, just shifted it around a little bit, and then he added a bunch of stuff at the end that made it poignant in a way that I hadn't kind of expected. And so that was really just kind of like a lovely moment where he took this scene in a place and portrayed a sadness and a deepness that the character didn't have in that moment, and I felt like it was much stronger for that."

Your Lucky Day releases on November 10 in theaters and will be available on VOD beginning November 14. Watch the trailer below: