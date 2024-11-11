2024 has been another incredible year for horror with a great mixture of franchise returns and original night terrors to keep fans up screaming. Yet one sub-genre that has quietly made a gushing comeback this year has been the horror rom-com. That was thanks to the films like Lisa Frankenstein and Your Monster. The latter of which stars Scream’s Melissa Barrera. The oddball pair has become quite a double feature too. Now, after its short theatrical run, Your Monster is coming to digital later this week.

It has been announced that Your Monster will hit all paid VOD platforms on Tuesday, November 12. The film hit theaters on October 25 and, despite Barrera’s growing horror fanbase, it sadly didn’t take a big bite out of the box office. Your Monster only made $723,394 domestically. That’s even with the film being a hit on the festival scene throughout the year and it's carrying a certified fresh 72% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score fared even better with an 82% on the Popcornmeter.

What Is ‘Your Monster’ About?

Your Monster follows an up-and-coming Boardway actress, Laura Franco (Barrera), whose cancer diagnosis leaves her life in chaos. She has to move back into her mother’s apartment, her aspiring director boyfriend, Jacob (Edmund Donovan), broke up with her, and he replaced her as the lead in the play he wrote specifically for her. If that wasn’t messed up enough, Laura discovers she has a literal monster (Tommy Dewey) living in her closet.

Despite their coldness towards each other at first, the unlikely pair eventually form a loving relationship that at times acts like a horror twist on the classic Beauty and the Beast fairy tale. From director Caroline Lindy’s incredible direction that taps into rich throwback genre storytelling to the best performance of Barrera’s career, Your Monster is one of the best films of the year. It's extremely entertaining, emotionally rich, and oftentimes funny as it explores a human being trying to learn to love themselves in a messed-up world. If you adored Lisa Frankenstein and need another horror rom-com to become obsessed with, you can’t go wrong with this joyful bloody treat.

Get Ready to Love ‘Your Monster’

You can currently pre-order Your Monster on VOD platforms like Fandango at Home for $14.99 USD to watch when it becomes available on November 12. The film will only be available for purchase with no rental option yet. While you wait to relive or watch the magic of Your Monster for the first time, the trailer can be viewed above.