A trend has emerged demanding a return to classic romantic comedies. Studios are scrambling to put out romances that cater to the impulse for nostalgia while handling relationships with modern-day sensibilities. Horror has been the shocking dark horse in the race to return to classic romance. Lisa Frankenstein Zelda Williams’ brilliant debut, written by the Oscar-winning Diablo Cody, and Caroline Lindy’s Your Monster are two horror movies from 2024 with significant romance plots driving their narratives.

Lisa Frankenstein follows the titular oddball teenager (Kathryn Newton) struggling with the tragic loss of her mother. When she meets The Creature (Cole Sprouse), the two form an unlikely but unbreakable bond. Your Monster follows Laura (Melissa Barrera), an actress forced to move back home after a cancer diagnosis prompts her boyfriend to dump her. Living in her childhood closest is Monster (Tommy Dewey), who teaches Laura how to indulge in her rage. These two films see women leaning into violent impulses and unleashing their darker desires. They both prove that leaning into the darker, more horrific aspects of life sets the perfect stage for a classic romance that still feels modern and fresh.

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ and ‘Your Monster’ Are Perfect Romances for a Modern Audience

Rom-coms saw their heyday from the late '80s all the way through to the '00s. When Harry Met Sally, Notting Hill, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and 13 Going on 30 are all considered classics of the genre. Around the mid-2000s, a wave of critique regarding creepy behavior and an overreliance on romance to tell female stories (as well as an overwhelming drop in quality in the genre created pushback to the romantic comedy. Around this time, monster romances aimed at a young adult audience saw a boom with the Twilight Saga becoming an international phenomenon. Fast forward to 2024, films like Lisa Frankenstein and Your Monster combine the allure of a fantasy boyfriend and the easy fun of a romantic comedy to usher in a new wave of monster romances catering to an adult audience. However, they avoid the mistakes of many subpar rom-coms and ensure that their protagonists are fully formed women with an arc outside of their romantic pursuits.

Lisa and Laura are the ideal monster romance protagonists for a contemporary crowd. Rather than being “every girls,” with oversimplified character development, Lisa and Laura are complex souls. Both are struggling with issues of rage because of their circumstances. Lisa’s mother was murdered two years prior, and she feels like everyone else in her life has moved on while she’s stuck in mourning. She’s an outcast at school and home.

In Your Monster, Laura’s boyfriend abandons her after she receives a cancer diagnosis, and despite his arrogance and selfishness, she lets the blame fall on her. Having to move back home, where her mother is mysteriously absent, and cope with personal and professional loss, Laura is a pressure cooker waiting to explode. Lisa and Laura are furious with the world and with the other characters on screen, but struggle with being able to express themselves. Though their circumstances are more specific than the typical rom-com archetype of “cynic” or “happy-go-lucky,” Lisa and Laura are relatable to audiences for their feelings of helplessness and subsequent rage. Their character arcs are purposefully in dialogue with the larger conversation surrounding questions of isolation from society, modern-day relationships, and female desire.

The Creature and The Monster are Classic Love Interests in Disguise

Just as Lisa and Laura are the perfect female leads for their movies, The Creature and Monster are spot on as the love interests. A lot of the criticism of '00s rom-coms was related to how creepy and cruel the male leads could be. Williams and Lindy can wink at this commentary by making their love interests literal monsters. The Creature is violent, with a body count, and Monster threatens Laura's life when they first meet. Despite this, neither comes off as a skeezy guy who can’t take a hint. They are love interests in horror movies; their more dangerous behavior is befitting the genre. Even though they're straight out of a horror narrative, they don't come close to some of the gaslighting assholes we see headline studio rom-coms. We see this in the comparison between monster and Luara's ex; while he may look the part of a charming male lead, it's he who is the true monster in how he treats Laura.

The design of The Creature and Monster helps immediately reinforce the horror roots of their respective films. The Creature is reminiscent of the original creature in Frankenstein. He is tall and brooding, but ultimately a zombie. As the movie progresses, Lisa stitches body parts from their victims onto his body. He is patchworked and eerie-looking, with that romantic glamor Frankenstein’s creature is described as having in the book. Monster might remind some viewers of The Beast from Beauty and the Beast, with his voluminous fur and towering stature. In an interview with Variety, David Anderson, the makeup artist on Your Monster, said he took cues from The Wizard of Oz. “I think he dresses like the Scarecrow, looks like the Cowardly Lion, and acts like the Tin Man.” There is also something wolfish in Monster’s design, calling back to classic werewolf flicks, just as The Creature is an homage to old zombie movies. Invoking these old tropes allows these love interests to partake in horror movie behavior, without declassifying themselves as romantic leads.

Audiences are once again hungry for romance-heavy movies, and horror has been the unexpected avenue to find these stories. The response to films like Lisa Frankenstein and Your Monster shows that horror and romance are a match made in heaven. Horror has long been the place where creatives can push boundaries to ask hard-hitting social questions and question the status quo. So, what better genre to deconstruct what it means to be in a modern relationship?

