After coming to know and love Melissa Barrera through her roles in 2022’s Scream and its 2023 follow-up, Scream VI, letting go of her was tough. Spyglass Media unceremoniously let the In the Heights star go ahead of production on the upcoming seventh installment of the slasher film series following a set of pro-Palestinian social media posts she made back in the fall of 2023. Since then, audiences have needed to get their Barrera fix elsewhere through titles like Universal Pictures’ Abigail, which saw her reunite with Scream and Scream VI helmers, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The vampire creature-feature took a bite out of the box office last spring and was followed by the arrival of yet another horror project for Barrera when Your Monster jump-scared its way into U.S. cinemas in late October. Now, audiences can welcome the coming-of-rage story out of their closets and into their hearts, as Your Monster is available for streaming on Max and is doing quite well, currently seated in fifth place on the platform’s Top 10 chart.

In Your Monster, Barrera stars as Laura, a young up-and-coming actress who has just been diagnosed with cancer. Even though Laura showed up for him throughout their relationship, her boyfriend, Jacob (Edmund Donovan), decides that it’s time to cut the cord, leaving his ex heartbroken and forced to move back into her parents’ house. Now living in her childhood home, things aren’t looking great for Laura, who is completely grief-stricken and unable to carry on. That is, until one night when she discovers a monster (Tommy Dewey) has taken up residence in her bedroom closet. Together, Laura and the monster face all the difficulties thrown in Laura’s way, as she’s encouraged to embrace her inner rage and let it rip.

