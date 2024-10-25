Relationships can often be one of the hardest parts of being human. Hearts get broken, lovers can cheat, romances can end in tragedy, and one has to put on a brave face. Stay professional. Play it cool. Never become the weeping, mopey black hole of emotion that the situation seems to call for, because one must keep up appearances... right? In Your Monster, the new supernatural monster rom-com (mon-rom-com?), a heartbroken actress contends with the aftermath of a breakup (and by contends, I mean loudly cries, mourns, and unravels) when she encounters a monstrous new visitor, who reminds her to embrace her inner rage, consequences be damned. Written and directed by Caroline Lindy, Your Monsters is a charming horror comedy-riff and a strong showcase for Melissa Barrera's intensity and comedic range.

What Is 'Your Monster' About?

Laura (Barrera) is a Broadway star-aspirant whose big break is on the horizon, as her director partner Jacob (Edmund Donovan) is developing a stage musical with an exceptional part written explicitly for her. That is until a cancer diagnosis puts her under undeniable pressure, made worse by Jacob's selfish cowardice... he leaves her while she's undergoing treatment, and he moves on with the musical, absent Laura.

She recovers, understandably distraught, caught in a spiral of depression and eating her feelings, until she's interrupted by the presence of a Monster (Tommy Dewey), the longtime creature from her childhood closet who still lives there, and would like her to keep the depressive caterwauling down, thank you very much! He looks and acts like a worldly, snarky young version of Vincent (Ron Perlman) from TV's Beauty and the Beast, and the pair bond over, well, how crummy people can be, as Laura picks up the pieces of her life and finds her inner strength.

'Your Monster' Is a Charming, Intriguing Rom-Com With Horror Undertones

Barrera adeptly showcases Laura's wild journey from cartoonishly depressed lovelorn actress to passionate hopeful romantic, then to charismatic stage queen-turned-blood-drenched Valkyrie. It's a strong performance, and Barrera has more than enough charisma and range to keep it grounded, rendering Laura likable as a protagonist even as her depressive spiral is comically amplified to excess for laughs. As Monster, Dewey is a strong sarcastic foil and a believable love interest, despite being hidden behind matted fur and inhuman makeup. While the writing is strong, what really makes Your Monster work is the genuinely palpable chemistry of the leads, providing ample opportunity for both tension and passion.

Lindy's script and filmmaking exude confidence, and the film's direction shows a thorough understanding of horror comedy and musical theater conventions alike. Laura and Monster help each other evolve, the latter finding himself becoming more well-rounded (dare I say, human) while Laura finds a voice for her inner rage at being mistreated and left behind by Jacob. The script works, and there are ample engaging and novel moments, though it follows predictable rom-com tropes pretty closely until the finale. Simultaneously, the Monster's symbolic representation of Laura's own suppressed rage is fairly transparent, and it could've been handled with greater nuance and complexity.

Above all else, Your Monster is an engaging showcase of Barrera's considerable talents, as well as proof that Dewey can nail a charismatic rom-com lead role under any circumstances. Lindy's direction is strong, and it's a well-paced, enjoyable genre hybrid with a keen command of the conventions of both romance and horror. Certain plot tropes are handled in a fairly conventional, predictable way, and its thematic material is too cleanly worn on its rhetorical sleeve. Still, the gloriously unhinged final moments are enough of a welcome surprise to keep it from being anything close to a paint-by-numbers experience. Lindy's boldly willing to commit to the film's horror undertones, making for a deliciously unhinged final act.

'Your Monster' Is a Stunning Showcase of Melissa Barrera's Range

Your Monster is an interesting combination of cinematic novelty and predictable narrative. It's an unexpectedly charming genre hybrid that's grounded in fairly predictable rom-com elements, and yet veers wildly into its horror implications for a memorably bonkers finale. Melissa Barrera shines, and while she'll be sorely missed in the Scream franchise, Your Monster and Abigail make it clear that the new sequels need her more than she needs them. The film's themes may be a little transparent, but the reminder to embrace your feelings and inner rage when they're justified is a healthy salve in a society besieged by performative optimism. These minor script issues notwithstanding, it's a charming tale that makes the most of its unique genre roots.

8 10 Your Monster Your Monster is a bold genre hybrid anchored by Melissa Barrera's considerable range and an entertainingly unhinged finale. Pros Melissa Barrera gives her most wide-ranging and excellent performance yet, while Tommy Dewey's charms make the unique rom-com believable.

Caroline Lindy's direction successfully balances unconventional genres and tones for a confident, well executed narrative.

Plotting transparency aside, the script shows a strong command of its genre inspirations and balances a complex blend of tones and tonal shifts well. Cons Certain rom-com plotting as well as its central themes are too transparently plotted and predictable, needing greater nuance.

