Nearly three months after the Vertical horror comedy Your Monster hit theaters, we’re thrilled to announce that it’s finally coming to streaming in only a week. Released in the U.S. on October 25, 2024, the Caroline Lindy-directed film begins streaming exclusively on Max on Friday, January 24, after which it will debut on HBO linear the following day at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Besides directing Your Monster, Lindy wrote the screenplay and served as producer alongside Kayla Foster, Shannon Reilly, Kira Carstensen, Melanie Donkers, and star Melissa Barrera. Barrera, who leads this enchanting pic as the soft-spoken actor Laura Franco, is joined by actors Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, and Meghann Fahy. Filming took only twenty days in Hoboken, New Jersey, and on January 18, 2024, it premiered in the Midnight section at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

As a combination of romance, comedy, and horror, Your Monster tells the story of Laura Franco (Barrera), who is dumped by her longtime boyfriend (Edmund Donovan) while recovering from surgery and retreats to her childhood home to recover. With her future looking bleak, insult is added to injury when Laura discovers her ex is staging a musical that she helped him develop. But out of these gut-wrenching life changes emerges a monster (Tommy Dewey) with whom she finds a connection, encouraging Laura to follow her dreams, open her heart, and fall in love with her inner rage.

Is ‘Your Monster’ Worth Watching?

Fans would agree that Your Monster was pretty successful, not only at the box office but based on critics' reviews. The movie grossed over half a million dollars in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend with its total earnings reaching over $788,000, doubling its budget of $300,000. Plus, it has a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics' consensus stating, “A wickedly delightful genre mashup led by Melissa Barrera, Your Monster is pleasantly packed with songs, guts, and heart.”

Similarly, Collider praises Barrera’s outstanding performance in Your Monster as she “showcases Laura's wild journey from cartoonishly depressed lovelorn actress to passionate hopeful romantic, then to charismatic stage queen-turned-blood-drenched Valkyrie.” Furthermore, the review reads:

“While the writing is strong, what really makes Your Monster work is the genuinely palpable chemistry of the leads, providing ample opportunity for both tension and passion.”

Your Monster lands on Max on Friday, January 24. Check out its riveting trailer above and do stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates!