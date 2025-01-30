Melissa Barrera has been making a name for herself in the horror genre in the past few years, with Your Monster being her latest foray into the horror terrain. While the 21st century has seen the emergence of some notable new scream queens, Barrera has lately been proving she deserves a spot on the list. After Scream VI and Abigail brought impressive viewership numbers to their respective streaming homes, Your Monster has also been performing well since it began streaming on Max on Friday, January 24.

The romantic horror comedy, which graced theaters back in October of last year, sadly did not take a big bite at the box office despite debuting to positive reviews. It currently has a 78% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even higher audience score of 85%. Barrera's other horror comedy, Abigail, also experienced quite the same unfortunate box office fate despite its favorable critical reception. Fortunately, both of her films have found a new lease on life, with Your Monster having recently landed at the fourth spot on Max's Top 10 streaming chart (via FlixPatrol).

It is currently trailing behind Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Sebastian Stan's A Different Man, with the Tom Holland-led Uncharted sitting at the top spot. Other features that have made it to the Top 10 list are The Accountant, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Purge: Election Year, Keeping Up with the Joneses, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Morgan.

Melissa Barrera’s Career Is Far From Over

Barrera, whose earlier acting credits include In the Heights, All the World Is Sleeping, and Keep Breathing, got her big break for starring in the legacy horror franchise Scream. However, the actress once felt like her "life was over" after Spyglass Media parted ways with her after the actress showed support for Palestine on Instagram. However, Barrera's career only took greater heights, as she has moved from one project to another with new titles on the way. The actress recently wowed audiences in Your Monster, showcasing her undeniable talent in the horror genre.

Your Monster follows Barrera's Laura Franco, an aspiring Broadway star whose supposed big break came to a halt after her playwright boyfriend Jacob Sullivan (played by Edmund Donovan) dumped her while she was undergoing treatment due to her cancer diagnosis. As her life falls apart before her eyes, enduring both her sickness and her career's downfall, Laura finds strength once again when she meets a weird yet charming creature (played by Tommy Dewey) from her childhood closet, which soon turns into a bizarre yet genuine romantic bond.

Your Monster is now streaming on Max.