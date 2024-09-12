Continuing her reign as one of our top modern day scream queens, Melissa Barrera returns to the genre that we know and love her in - but with a little bit of a twist. The official trailer for the Scream actress’s upcoming film, Your Monster, has arrived, and it’s everything we could want from a spooky movie with a heavy helping of rom-com as the cherry on top. We at Collider had the exclusive drop for the movie’s first teaser over the summer, but now we have a better idea of how Caroline Lindy’s feature-length debut will pan out on the big screen.

In Your Monster, Barrera stars as Laura Franco, an aspiring actress who is having an absolutely gut-wrenching year that’s made all the worse after her boyfriend ends their relationship. Struggling to cope with the life that now lies in front of her, Laura can’t help but simply go through the motions day in and day out. But, just when she thought her world was already flipped upside down, things get even more out of control when Laura discovers a charming monster living inside of her closet. With the monster’s help, Laura gets back on her feet and allows herself to feel all the hard feelings and rage that have been piling up for years.

Starring opposite Barrera as the charismatic yet hairy monster is The Mindy Project and Casual’s Tommy Dewey. The leading pair is joined by Edmund Donovan (Civil War), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Kayla Foster (The Deuce), Lana Young (The Resident), Taylor Trensch (Evil) and more. Along with directing Your Monster, the movie was also penned by Lindy, who based parts of it on her own life. The project has been a labor of love for the filmmaker, who watched it grow from a short to a feature-length production over the last five years.

‘Your Monster’ Will Blend Horror with a Comedic Love Story

The world could use a little more horror-romantic-comedy hybrid features like Your Monster, which takes two genres that, on paper, sound like they wouldn’t mesh, and give audiences something they’ve never seen before. During a chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff at the film’s premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, Barrera gave viewers a peek into the production process and how she and Dewey approached their one-on-one scenes.

“When we were shooting, especially when Tommy and I were doing the cutesy stuff together, it became a thing of, we wanted Caroline to come and be very excited and dance and yell. She would get on her knees and she would fall on the ground when it was the right amount of mushy, lovey deliciousness that she loves. So that was our goal in all of the things.”

Check out the debut trailer for Your Monster below and see it in theaters on October 25.