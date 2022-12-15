Netflix has just released the first official images for their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. The film stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as two best friends who decide to trade houses and lives for one week. The film serves as the directorial debut of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna, who also penned the film's script. Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn round out the rest of the film's cast.

One image showcases Kutcher's character in a business suit, while another introduces Witherspoon's character as she smiles at a laptop and her child grimaces. A third photo depicts Kutcher and Witherspoon in bed together but with just a bit of space between them. The rest of the images showcase the film's supporting cast, including Williams, Notaro, and Zahn. Based on the images alone, it appears that Your Place or Mine is inspired by classic rom-coms, and it should be a good time.

On top of starring, Witherspoon also serves as an executive producer for Your Place or Mine through her own banner, Hello Sunshine. Hello Sunshine was behind some popular films including Gone Girl and Where the Crawdads Sing, as well as the series Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere. McKenna, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Lauren Neustadter also all act as executive producers for the film. Witherspoon made a statement about the film, which reads:

"YOUR PLACE OR MINE is kind of a love letter to single moms everywhere. Even if your life didn't perfectly work out the way you envisioned, there's hope and there's joy, and love can still be found."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Thomas Doherty Wraps Filming on Romantic Drama 'Dandelion'

McKenna also released her own statement to Netflix's Tudum, reading,

"It's perfect for Valentine's Day, not just because it's a love story, but really because there are a lot of different kinds of love in the movie. There's parental love, friend love, and even love for a city that you live in."

Your Place or Mine will drop on Netflix on February 10, 2023. Check out the official images and synopsis below:

"Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need."

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix