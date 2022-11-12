Crucial to the triumph of a rom-com is the chemistry between the central leads, leading to pairings such as Simon (Nick Robinson) and Blue (Keiynan Lonsdale) in Love, Simon, Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Graham (Jude Law) in The Holiday and Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) in When Harry Met Sally. In the 21st Century, some of the names synonymous with rom-coms are Hugh Grant, Cameron Diaz, and Rachel McAdams to name just three. Two other names however are Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) and Ashton Kutcher (What Happens in Vegas) and, surprisingly, they have never been an on-screen couple before. That is all about to change with Your Place or Mine pairing the two up for the first time in what seems to be a match made in heaven.

Genre-based storytelling has an illustrious history within film, with some of the greatest cinematic achievements owing many of their narrative angles to those found in their genre's past. Horror, action, and sci-fi may be some of the genres that immediately spring to mind, but perhaps in modern cinema, there is one genre that stands out above the rest with regard to its generic success and that's the rom-com. Countless movie fans across the world will likely hold a film from this genre close to their hearts, whether it be Richard Curtis' About Time, Judd Apatow's Knocked Up, or perhaps an old Hollywood classic like Howard Hawks' Bringing Up Baby. Nevertheless, the plethora of fantastic films this genre has produced and keeps producing is proof of its successful formula, with many areas factoring in on that success, none perhaps more so than the leading couple. And with such a brilliant duo of stars at center stage, Your Place or Mine could very well turn out to be an excellent addition to the list of great 21st-century rom-coms. With that in mind, here is exactly everything we know about this exciting film so far.

Is There A Trailer For Your Place or Mine?

Like any great rom-com, a trailer is crucial to the marketing of the film and can provide the first sneak peek into the inner workings of the central couple. Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Your Place or Mine yet, however, at Netflix's TUDUM fan event on September 21, 2022, an exclusive clip was shown which, while it doesn't show any footage from the movie, does reveal the release date and the great chemistry between the two leads. Here it is:

The clip gives fans their first glance at Kutcher and Witherspoon on screen together... almost. Depicting them FaceTiming each other, they talk in a meta sense about the ideal co-star they would like to act opposite in a rom-com, with Kutcher declaring his desire to work with Witherspoon even if her list of desired partners didn't include himself. Although not a trailer, this exclusive clip gives fans a taste of what may be to come and has certainly excited any potential theater-goers. Netflix, the company behind the film, has a great history of producing exciting trailers in time for the release date of films, so fans should expect a trailer for Your Place or Mine in the not-so-distant future.

When Is Your Place or Mine Coming Out?

As a Netflix Original film, Your Place or Mine will not be released in theaters and instead will arrive only on the streaming service. With many fans speculating about a release date for some time after Reese Witherspoon announced the start of filming back in October 2021, fans' prayers were finally answered when it was announced that the film would release on February 10, 2023. Of course, this is no random date, with it being just four days away from Valentine's Day, which is the perfect time to release such a film.

What Is Your Place or Mine About?

With rom-coms standing in the shadows of their predecessors, the plot can often seem predictable. "Why change a formula that has worked for decades," would be the cry from production companies, and fans seem to concur, with the success of the genre proving unwavering. The official plot synopsis for Your Place or Mine reads as follows:

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

This plot synopsis reads as quintessentially rom-com, with the concept of chasing dreams and the relationships that are subsequently questioned seeming a key theme. With this plot synopsis and the film being in the capable hands of esteemed writer and director Aline Brosh McKenna, who has credits for the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Cruella, Your Place or Mine is setting itself up as one of the most unmissable rom-coms of early 2023.

Who's In the Your Place or Mine Cast?

Any great film must have a great cast, and with rom-coms, this is no different. So much emphasis is put on the leading couple, however often it can be the supporting cast that proves the difference and sometimes steals the limelight. Your Place or Mine has a great cast to support Reese Witherspoon, who plays Debbie, and Ashton Kutcher, who plays Peter. This cast list includes Wesley Kimmel (The Book of Boba Fett) as Jack, Steve Zahn (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Zen, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Scarlet, Jesse Williams (The Cabin in the Woods) as Theo, and Griffin Matthews (Weeds), who plays John Golden. Of course, this is just a small sample of the great ensemble cast Your Place or Mine has to offer, with many other great acting talents having been cast in the movie. When one combines the talent of Aline Brosh McKenna with the stellar cast and perfect rom-com plot, it seems almost impossible for rom-com fans not to love this one. With a release in time for Valentine's Day and a set-up this good, it is a wonder why anyone would choose to miss Your Place or Mine when it hits screens in 2023.