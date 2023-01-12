Love is about to be in the air as many streaming services prepare to release several romance-fueled projects in February. Netflix is no different as the streaming service has released a brand-new trailer for Your Place or Mine, the upcoming romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The new trailer arrives just under a month ahead of its premiere on Friday, February 10, 2023, meaning that the new rom-com is coming out just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The upcoming film follows best friends and total opposites, Debbie and Peter, played by Witherspoon and Kutcher, respectively. While Debbie has a routine with her son in Los Angeles, Peter is thriving on the other side of the country in New York. When Debbie decides to travel to New York for one week to chase a dream, Peter steps in to watch her son, during which the two discover that they both might be missing something in their lives.

The brand-new trailer sees the two leads as they decide to take up the challenge of swapping their lives for a week. And honestly, it's a joy to see Kutcher and Witherspoon return to rom-coms.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: First 'Your Place or Mine' Images Show Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in Rom-Com

Your Place or Mine was originally announced in August 2021 and is directed and written by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna and acts as her directorial debut. McKenna previously wrote the films We Bought a Zoo, 27 Dresses, and The Devil Wears Prada. Joining Witherspoon and Kutcher on the cast are Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn. In addition to starring in the film, Witherspoon also serves as a producer on the film via her own banner, Hello Sunshine. Her fellow producers on the project include writer-director McKenna as well as Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Lauren Neustadter.

Your Place or Mine is set to premiere on Netflix just ahead of Valentine's Day on February 10. You can check out the official description for the upcoming rom-com film as well as the brand-new trailer down below: