If you’re obsessed with You, there’s a good chance you’ve already binge-watched the first five episodes of Season 4. Netflix knows you’re just eager for more, but while we wait for March 9, the streamer released a trailer for You Season 4 Part 2. In the remaining episodes, Joe (Penn Badgley) will continue in Europe avoiding his past. However, he’ll quickly discover that, at this point in his "career," there's no escaping trouble.

The trailer for You Season 4 Part 2 plays up the rivalry between Joe and Rhys (Ed Speleers), who insists to Joe he’s just looking for a friend. As we know all too well, nobody is who they say they are in the thriller series, and Rhys is no exception. At the same time, the trailer makes it clear that Rhys will be a fun nemesis to Joe, since he apparently does whatever he wants and chooses to dab in cynicism in every sentence he utters. In an interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt earlier this month, Speleers teased that Rhys is like a devil on Joe's shoulder—and the new trailer makes that very evident.

Season 4 Part 2 Sees Joe in Full Denial Mode

Also, what seems to be fun about Season 4 Part 2 is Rhys will push that Joe to his breaking point, but he’ll be forced to take a look at himself and acknowledge what he sees. It'll clearly be a hard experience for him, since Joe goes into full denial mode and has the guts to state that he’s “not some cold-blooded psycho.” Sure, Joe. Whatever helps you sleep at night.

Image via Netflix

The Future of Joe Is in the Hands of Netflix

At the same time, we can’t forget that Season 4 is putting together a redemption arc of sorts for Joe, since he tried to start a new and quiet life, and ended up becoming a detective who’s out to stop the “Eat the Rich killer.” We also have to keep in mind that Joe’s story may be far from over and there's a chance he'll have even more life-changing experiences, since its showrunner Sera Gamble has already revealed she has plans for Season 5—Netflix is yet to announce whether the series is renewed.

You is inspired by the best-selling novel series from author Caroline Kepnes. The series is adapted for television by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Aside from Badgley and Speleers, the cast also features Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Netflix premieres Season 4 Part 2 of You on March 9. You can watch the trailer and check out the new images below:

