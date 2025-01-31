Summer might be the official season to tie the knot, but Prime Video has decided to bring the warmth of a June wedding to wintertime. You're Cordially Invited, the streaming service's new rom-com, follows a father-of-the-bride and a sister-of-another-bride who realize that they have both booked weddings for the same weekend. Although the island where the festivities are scheduled to take place can only accommodate one bridal party, Jim (Will Ferrell) and Margot (Reese Witherspoon) call it a truce and decide to share space. However, as unexpected incidents take place, this friendly agreement soon turns into a full-blown dispute over territory. As the protagonists try to sabotage each other's wedding, chaos ensues. For those who are hoping to be a guest in this crazy double-booking, here is a breakdown of who is playing which character in the Prime Video rom-com.

Will Ferrell

Jim