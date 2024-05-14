The Big Picture Prime Video's upcoming wedding comedy You're Cordially Invited promises chaos and laughter, starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

With a plot centering around double-booked weddings at a remote island resort, the film is sure to bring disaster and hijinx.

Alongside Ferrell and Witherspoon, the romantic comedy features comedic talents like Geraldine Viswanathan and is directed by Nicholas Stoller.

Prime Video has been delivering its romantic offerings this year. Upgraded, Música, and The Idea of You have been keeping love alive for the last couple of months. Now, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon are throwing the concept humorously out the window for the streamer’s upcoming wedding comedy You’re Cordially Invited. The film premieres in early 2025 and the first teaser preps us for a double-booked wedding full of hijinx.

The plot of You’re Cordially Invited is any family's worst nightmare. The official synopsis reads:

“A woman (Witherspoon) planning her sister’s perfect wedding and the father (Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Georgia coast. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.”

The short trailer shows off some of the ensuing havoc as the pair of modern stars fight over a dock, the same dock hilariously collapsing, and Ferrell wrestling an alligator in bed. From the small glimpse we see of the film and its characters, this has all the makings of another Prime Video hit.

‘You’re Cordially Invited’ to Watch Comedy Legends in Prime Video's New Rom-Com

It’s no secret that Ferrell is one of the brightest comedy stars of our time. With films like Elf, Step Brothers, Anchorman, and The Other Guys under the former SNL cast member’s belt, his resume is full of modern classics. Just last year Barbie was added to Ferrell’s long list of hits. However, he has some stiff competition in this film as Witherspoon is no stranger to beloved comedy offers. Her Legally Blonde films and Four Christmas are staple genre selections for moviegoers of a certain age, while the genre-bending horror comedy American Psycho is another classic in the actress' arsenal.

Witherspoon is also producing the film with Ferrell. However, the duo aren’t the only big names in this romantic comedy. You’re Cordially Invited has another key guest in Geraldine Viswanathan, who presumably plays Ferrell’s daughter. The young star has appeared in some killer comedies in recent years, from Blockers to Drive Away Dolls. With writer and director Nicholas Stoller behind the camera, who famously directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, and Bros, this wedding comedy is one to look out for next year.

You’re Cordially Invited will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 30, 2025. The new teaser can be viewed below. Alongside Ferrell, Witherspoon, and Viswanathan, the film also stars Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, and Leanne Morgan.