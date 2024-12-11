You're Cordially Invited to a mess of a location wedding with a riotous comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. Prime Video released a new trailer for their new movie today that teases the chaotic clash between two families that have double-booked the same resort venue for destination weddings and want nothing more than to make it their bride's special day. At the center of it all are the Emmy and Oscar winners, whose fighting has even spread beyond the film to the trailer's promotional material. They play a father and a sister who have taken charge of organizing the perfect ceremonies for their loved ones, only to find themselves at odds with each other as they try and fail to share the venue.

The new footage is a showcase of how quickly a simple misunderstanding can escalate into an all-out war. What starts as a cordial arrangement to ensure each bride can make the most of a bad situation turns bitter as the families constantly get in each other's way. Jim (Ferrell) is determined to see his little girl be wed on the idyllic dock of the island resort, even vowing to throw any bride that's not his daughter into the lake. Margot (Witherspoon), meanwhile, is more than willing to fight with him and get dirty if it means her sister gets her time to shine. Their feud only builds to greater, more ridiculous heights throughout that threatens to ruin the day they're both warring over, even causing the dock to sink.

Nicholas Stoller wrote and directed You're Cordially Invited, which Witherspoon is also producing through her Hello Sunshine banner alongside Ferrell. When it comes to comedy, he has a proven track record of success on both the big and small screen. Known for his debut feature Forgetting Sarah Marshall and the live-action The Muppets movies, he's most recently found success as the director and co-writer of Billy Eichner's Bros and the co-creator of Apple TV+'s Platonic and Disney+'s Goosebumps. Stoller also has experience working with Ferrell before, co-writing Zoolander 2.

'You're Cordially Invited' Brings Together a Comedic Cast

Ferrell and Witherspoon have only continued to build their resumes with killer roles in 2024, with the former taking on Despicable Me 4 and his emotional documentary Will and Harper while the latter gears up to return to the desk of The Morning Show for Season 4 next year. They lead a star-studded guest list for You're Cordially Invited, including Geraldine Viswanathan, who will soon join the MCU with Thunderbolts* next year.

Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Stony Blyden, Jack McBrayer, and Leanne Morgan are also set to take part in the chaotic wedding.

You're Cordially Invited will be released on Prime Video on January 30. Check out the trailer in the player above.