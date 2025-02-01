Summary Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon star in You're Cordially Invited, a comedy about double-booked weddings, written and directed by Nicholas Stoller.

Geraldine Viswanathan and Meredith Hagner praise director Nicholas Stoller's ability to coordinate such a big ensemble and big-budget movie.

Hagner talks about her own wedding to Wyatt Russell, Search Party, and how art imitated life with You're Cordially Invited.

For over three decades, Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon have been two of the biggest names in Hollywood. Now, they’re pitted against each other in You’re Cordially Invited, a fun new comedy that explores all of what could possibly go wrong when a wedding venue accidentally double-books two weddings from two very different families.

Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller, who’s known for Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Neighbors, Get Him to the Greek, Yes Man, and the Apple TV+ series Platonic, You’re Cordially Invited follows Will Ferrell’s Jim, a single father who would do anything and everything for his daughter Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), who, to his surprise (and chagrin), just got engaged. The parallel storyline follows Reese Witherspoon’s Margot, a tightly-wound, means-business reality TV producer who wants her sister Neve (Meredith Hagner) to have the best wedding ever (while also dealing with their eccentric southern family). When Margot and Jim realize they both have a wedding booked for the same weekend, things get pretty ugly pretty fast.

Hagner and Viswanathan, who play the brides-to-be in the action-packed comedy, are no strangers to the genre. Hagner brilliantly played the role of Portia Davenport for five seasons in the cult-comedy series Search Party, as well as Palm Springs with Andy Samberg and Bad Monkey with Vince Vaughn on Apple TV+. Viswanathan starred alongside Margaret Qualley in Ethan Coen’s R-rated crime comedy Drive-Away Dolls, the anthology series Miracle Workers, recent Sundance selection Oh, Hi!, and has joined the MCU for the upcoming Thunderbolts*, which hits theaters in May.

During this interview with Collider, Geraldine Viswanathan and Meredith Hagner describe what kind of director Stoller is, what it was like filming a sexually-charged duet with Ferrell, the legacy of Search Party, and why coming to set every day for You're Cordially Invited never felt like going to work.

Meredith Hagner Looks Back on Acting Alongside John Early in 'Search Party'

Hagner shares her "happiest comedy nerd memory" from a cut scene.

Image via TBS

COLLIDER: Before we get into this movie, which was so much fun, I want to ask Meredith a question. I'm a big Search Party fan.

MEREDITH HAGNER: Aw, thank you.

GERALDINE VISWANATHAN: Me too.

I'm sure you hear that a lot. I have two quick questions for that. One, do you have a favorite memory with John Early? And two, when you first found out how the final season was going to go, what was your immediate reaction?

HAGNER: It is so weird talking about Search Party, I'm like, "John, I miss you." My favorite, I mean, God, John Early and I have had so many… it's like Will Ferrell and John Early to me, two of the comedy greats. God, I don't know. There was one scene that honestly, I swear to God, didn't even make it. I think about it all the time when we were improv-ing about how, because I thought I was in love with Dory, I think, in the last season. We were having this thing and he's like, "Are you gay?" And I'm like, "Well, are you gay?" And he's like, "Well, are you gay?" And we had this five minute back and forth where I was like, "Well, then I'm gay." And it didn't make it on, but I swear to God, that's my happiest comedy nerd memory. And then when I saw the last season, every year the writers, [Sarah-Violet Bliss] and Charles [Rogers], geniuses, just topped it and topped it and topped it. And the fact that they just broke all the rules and just kept getting bigger and crazier was like, yeah, of course we were responsible for basically the end of the world. That's how it had to go.

Exactly.

HAGNER: It started at brunch, being self-obsessed. We ultimately destroyed the world.

Nicholas Stoller's 'You're Cordially Invited' Is a Massive, Fun Comedy