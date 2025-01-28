Wedding season is about to get seriously cutthroat in You’re Cordially Invited. Hollywood iconic Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon team up for this Nicholas Stoller-directed comedy mishap, starring as a devoted father and a meticulous, Type-A sister. Despite coming from different walks of life, the two share the same mission: planning the ultimate, picture-perfect wedding for their daughter and younger sibling on the charming coast of Carolina.

But their special day is about to become a literal nightmare. A mix-up at the bridal resort means their families are double-booked for the same venue. With no other options, the two clans are forced to make do with the limited space. Nobody likes to share during their once-in-a-lifetime celebration. As tempers flare and chaos multiplies, it’s only a matter of time until these families reach their breaking point, and eventually confront their own insecurities instead. With the wedding bell just around the corner, here’s everything we know about You’re Cordially Invited.

8 When Is 'You're Cordially Invited' Coming Out?

You’re Cordially Invited is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video starting January 30, 2025.

7 Is 'You're Cordially Invited' Coming To Theaters?

No, You're Cordially Invited is not releasing in theaters and instead directly to Amazon's Prime Video service.

6 What Is 'You're Cordially Invited' Rated?

You're Cordially Invited has been rated R by the MPA for "language throughout and some sexual references."

5 How Long Is 'You're Cordially Invited'?

You're Cordially Invited has a runtime of 109 minutes (or 1 hour and 49 minutes).

4 Watch the Trailer for 'You're Cordially Invited'

Prime Video released the teaser trailer for You’re Cordially Invited on May 14, 2024 - showing a sneak peek of the film’s sizzling wedding rivalry between Ferrell and Witherspoon’s character. Responsible for the dream weddings of their respective brides-to-be, Ferrell and Witherspoon are shocked to learn that their remote resort has double-booked them. Stuck on an island off the Carolina coast, there’s no other plausible option. It can only mean one thing: they’d have to share the already small venue. As seen from the teaser, Ferrell and Witherspoon aren’t having it. As their disagreement snowballs into a matrimony madness, only one successful shall prevail.

Just weeks before New Year’s, Prime Video followed up the teaser with its full trailer for You’re Cordially Invited. Ferrell plays doting father Jim, whose daughter Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan) just got engaged. Meanwhile, corporate girl boss Margot (Witherspoon) is in the middle of a pitch when her younger sister Never (Meredith Hagner) announces that she’s engaged as well. But what was supposed to be a moment of true bliss and happiness immediately turns sour when two families are accidentally double booked on the same day at the same venue. With literally nowhere else ago, Jim and Margot are forced to make do with the limited quarters of the resort. Of course, their supposedly civil, cordial arrangement becomes a competition when both families get in each other’s way. Whether it’s Jim hogging the sunset at the idyllic island resort dock, or Margot accidentally giving Jenni a black eye on stage, it’s one wedding you wouldn’t want to miss out on.