2023 is shaping up to be another jammed-pack year for horror, especially if you’re a slasher fan. Scream VI is finally set to release this Friday and will see Dermot Mulroney (Insidious: Chapter 3) join the iconic franchise. However, Scream’s not the only horror film Mulroney is starring in this year as his house party slasher thriller You’re Killing Me releases in April. Now the first trailer for the film gives us a mix of heaven and hell as two teenagers try to survive the party of their dreams.

What IsYou’re Killing Me About?

The trailer, debuted exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, gives horror fans a taste of the crazy thrills and story. You’re Killing Me follows a prep school student named Eden Murphy (McKaley Miller) who has aspirations of going to the elite Pennbrooke College despite being the poorest person at her school and the fact that one of her fellow students Melissa Brown (Kalli Tehranae) went missing a week prior. To achieve her goal she hatches a plan to get a recommendation letter from the two wealthiest residents of their town, played by Mulroney and the late Anne Heche, whose son Barrett Schroder (Brice Anthony Heller) goes to her school. Eden drags her friend Zara (Keyara Milliner) to help her sneak into Barrett’s annual “Heaven and Hell” party. However, when they stumble upon evidence that Barrett’s family has connections to Melissa’s disappearance, the pair of friends are quickly thrown into survival mode as they are trapped in the hands of the elite. From the looks of the new poster which sees Eden with a bloody ax in her hand, they're not going down without a fight.

While horror fans have seen many blood-soaked party films before, You’re Killing Me feels like its own unique blend of Ready or Not or Bodies Bodies Bodies mixed in with Scream. It has a similar type of tragic mysterious backstory as the Wes Craven classic while also looking to explore the unjust power of the “elite” in the United States. While a film like Ready or Not was actively making fun of the upper class, You’re Killing Me seems to focus on the dark horrors of the world's current reality. The rich can literally get away with murder and directors Beth Hanna and Jerren Lauder look to tackle that while still having a killer energetic edge that made iconic slashers like Scream classics. The visuals are very moody with a handful of atmospheric and creepy shots in the trailer that will make you believe there’s more to this story than a simple rich vs poor battle. There’s more to Melissa’s disappearance than meets the eye, and it will be exciting to see how far this film takes its horror.

The Horror History of You're Killing Me's Cast

Another great thing about this particular horror film is its talented cast. Mulroney has been no stranger to the horror genre with the underrated Insidious: Chapter 3 and Umma under his belt. His horror status only looks to grow when he battles Ghostface this weekend. Then there’s Heche, best known in the horror genre for her roles in I Know What You Did Last Summer and Psycho (1998). The actress tragically passed away in 2022, but Heche’s horror legacy lives on with You’re Killing Me. That being said, it will be bittersweet to see her in this film.

When Will You’re Killing Me Be Released?

You’re Killing Me releases in select theaters and VOD on April 7, 2023. Until then, you can view the new trailer for the film down below.