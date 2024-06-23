The Big Picture You're Next, a modern home invasion classic, is now coming to 4K for the first time with new commentary and special features.

The film's success is credited to Wingard's direction, witty writing, and amazing ensemble cast, creating a rewatchable horror treat.

Second Sight's 4K/Blu-ray box set includes a hard shell slip case, 120-page book, and art cards, making it a valuable addition to any horror fan's collection.

Before director Adam Wingard was known for his explosive time in the American MonsterVerse, he was one of horror’s most beloved filmmakers of the 2010s. He made multiple segments in the VHS franchise, directed an underrated legacy sequel to Blair Witch, and had a critical hit with The Guest. However, Wingard’s most beloved film in the genre community is 2013’s You’re Next. Now the modern home invasion classic is coming to 4K for the very first time thanks to Second Sight.

The stunning 4K and Blu-ray box set release features a hard shell slip case that has Sharni Vinson’s slasher hero Erin on the cover with her axe against a blood-red backdrop. This edition also includes a new commentary track and hours of special features. In terms of physical goodies, You’re Next comes with a 120-page book and art cards. This thrilling film now joins other modern gems like It Follows, Ginger Snaps and The Witch in Second Sight's killer horror lineup. It’s important to note that this is a UK release, so the Blu-ray is region locked, but all 4K discs are region free.

‘You’re Next’ on the Body Count

You’re Next follows a broken upper class family who try one last ditch effort to mend their past with a wedding anniversary party. However, with all the kids coming back home with their significant others, that unexpectedly makes them a prime target for a home invasion. What seems random at first, is anything but that with twists and turns sharper than a knife. There are many reasons You’re Next works so well, but it’s the deadly triple threat of Wingard’s direction, the witty writing, and the amazing ensemble cast that makes the slasher such a rewatchable treat.

While other films of the time like The Purge and Wingard’s later hit The Guest would become the more popular films of the sub-genre, You’re Next has aged like a horrifically fun fine red wine over the last decade. Whether it be the gruesome kills, the unique atmosphere, or the iconic shots throughout, it’s a must-watch experience for any horror fan. Images like Erin holding the axe and the various animal masks of the villains are some of the most memorable frames in recent slasher history. It also featured beloved horror figures like Ti West (X, Pearl) and Barbra Crampton (Re-Animator, Suitable Flesh). Wingard may be known now for his monster movies Godzilla vs Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but the filmmaker will always be a horror kid at heart.

You’re Next is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Second Sights 4K/Blu-ray box set is available to be pre-order now for $42.92 on their website. There’s also separate 4K and Blu-ray editions without the bells and whistles for $26.84 and $19.31 respectively. All versions will be released on August 19, 2024.