The slasher sub-genre has been on fire for the last decade with a healthy balance of bloody franchise frights and scream-worthy original bumps in the night. One of the most beloved films on the latter side was Adam Wingard’s You're Next. The 2013 family reunion-gone-wrong movie made the director a household name while pushing the genre forward in exciting ways with many thrilling twists and turns. Now, over a decade later, this deadly home invasion is finally coming to 4K stateside.

A part of the newly minted Lionsgate Limited line, this premium release is a gorgeous two-disc 4K/Blu-ray/Digital Code combo pack Steelbook. The cover features a new artful take on the frightening poster of the film, one of the killers with their animal-themed mask. The back cover has a family photo of our main cast. A few cracks are in it, playing with the theme of the overall story. That stylish damage can be seen throughout the outside and inside the Steelbook. The inside artwork has our final girl, Erin, played by Sharni Vinson, on the attack. That’s all the while the slipcover bears the You're Next title in chilling blood. There are no new special features for the release, but this version will feature all the bonus content from both Second Sight and the original Blu-ray releases. This includes the 2024 and 2013 audio commentary from Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, interviews with the cast and crew, and featurettes like “Who's Next? The Making of You’re Next."

What Is ‘You're Next’ About?

You’re Next follows a wealthy family, the Davisons, whose spoiled children want nothing to do with their parents. However, to try to unify them, Aubrey (Barbara Crampton) and Paul Davison (Rob Moran) invite their four kids and their significant others over for a dinner at their ritzy family weekend estate. Tensions are already high enough, but when a group of masked killers comes knocking on their door, their petty differences have to be pushed aside if they want to survive this hellish reunion. Bearing an impressive 80 % certified-fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, You're Next feels like it was the slasher template that finally pushed the sub-genre into the 21st century with its great blend of gory kills and relevant thematic undertones. It felt like the true start to this generation’s reinvention of horror.

You're Next's influences can even be felt in other masterful genre works of that decade, like the horror comedy Ready or Not. Wingard would go on to make the critically acclaimed horror thriller The Guest, reboot Blair Witch and usher in a new era for the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, but You're Next still remains one of the director's most cherished works.

Where Can You Stream ‘You're Next’?

You're Next is currently streaming on Peacock. However, you can pre-order the slasher’s 4K Steelbook on Lionsgate Limited’s website for $39.99 (USD). It's set to be released on February 25, 2025. The trailer for You’re Next can also be viewed below.

