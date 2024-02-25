The Big Picture Subverting horror norms, You're Next and Hush feature strong, intelligent female protagonists who fight back against masked killers in unique ways.

These films go beyond typical horror setups, focusing on isolation and showcasing the realistic motivations of both the victims and their attackers.

By emphasizing the complexity and competence of their female leads, these movies create an empowering and triumphant viewing experience for horror fans.

Attempts at subverting horror are so common nowadays that it's basically a subgenre unto itself. These attempts to flip people's perceptions of the fearful tropes that have populated cinema for decades vary in success, but one of these most historic attempts is 2011's You're Next. Directed by Adam Wingard, the film follows a young woman forced to fight for her life as a team of killers descends on her boyfriend's annual reunion. A typical "killers in the woods" à la The Strangers setup gets twisted into a truly fantastic plot when its protagonist, the calm and capable Erin (Sharni Vinson), flips the script on her assailants.

Watching her use her vast survival knowledge to turn the tables and bring the fight to the masked murderers themselves is immensely satisfying to audiences who'd spent years wishing their horror protagonists would stop making comically terrible choices in their deadly situations. Countless other movies have tried to replicate this twist but almost any double feature with this original is sure to highlight just how much they fail to live up to it — except for one. There is only one film that truly carries You're Next's inventive spirit and can live up to its greatness in a back-to-back viewing. Released in 2016, Mike Flanagan's Hush carries the best parts of You're Next while introducing its own innovative take on this great subversion, making the pair a perfect double feature for viewers who like their scary movies with some of the strongest protagonists cinema has ever seen.

'Hush' and 'You're Next' Show the Terror of Isolation

Despite its uniqueness, Hush does fall into one of horror's most saturated categories: the masked killer in the woods. It focuses on Maddie (Kate Siegel), a deaf-mute author struggling with writer's block in her secluded home in the middle of the forest with only her cute cat and occasional visits from nearby neighbors Sarah (Samantha Sloyan) and John (Michael Trucco) keeping her company. It's a different setup to You're Next's Erin nervously going to visit her boyfriend Crispian's (A.J. Bowen) wealthy family at their historic forest manor, yet both are similar in how horrifically they paint the isolation of the forest. Aided by brutal attacks early on in each movie, they elevate these setups beyond your typical "murderer in the words" fare by ensuring viewers understand that the miles of trees mean each protagonist is truly on her own (even Erin, whose companions quickly fall into unhelpful hysterics). These dreadful tones are established early on and make one thing extremely clear: no matter how smart each protagonist is, they're in for a devastating experience ahead.

Home invasions are one of the most uncomfortable subgenres in horror because they display grounded fears, ones that are far too feasible for many viewers' liking. Along with the isolation of their main characters, Hush and You're Next create a truly haunting experience by reminding audiences that the people they're watching are complex individuals with their own motivations — both the people fighting for their lives, and those trying to kill them. With both movies, audiences gain insight not only into the main cast's psyche but also the sick, shocking realistic motivations of the killers trying to hunt them down. This is more so the case for You're Next than Hush. Mike Flanagan doesn't feel the need to clearly state his motivation for wanting to murder Maddie because we know the all-too-real and grim reality of men targeting women just because they can.

It's easy for viewers not to take the stakes of scary movies seriously, with franchises like Friday the 13th and Halloween too often reducing their characters to potential kills rather than complex people audiences can care for. Instead of bodies for the killers to slash through, this pair of films feature exceptional acting performances as each actor portrays just how petrifying the experience of being targeted in the woods would be. These scenes are guttural and moving, with the two main women — who are extremely capable and relatively calm throughout their experiences — showcasing the immense trauma these experiences are inflicting upon them in real time. Because of these organic developments and the horrific but, sadly, plausible motivations of their attackers, each movie creates a far-too-real sense of just how horrifying each one's narrative is.

'Hush' and 'You're Next' Feature Two of Horror's Best Final Girls

The main reason for both Hush and You're Next's much-deserved acclaim is the women leading their stories. Final Girls are common in horror: the women who manage to fight off their antagonists and (usually) make it to the end of their story largely intact. But even within this legendary grouping, similar to how they advance the basic setups of their premise, each film grants its protagonists a level of wit this genre rarely allows its main characters. This is most apparent (and bloodiest) with Erin, whose background growing up on a survivalist compound endows her with a knowledge of how to fend off attackers and implement her own deadly defenses against them. This leads to some astounding fight scenes sure to appease any viewer desperate to see their horror protagonist fight back (and secure that final kill shot too many people forget about) and, creates a fierce archetype that Hush's main character also fits within. Maddie isn't a trained combatant like Erin but her writer's mind and extreme capability let her view any situation with the analytical sense needed for such an intense scenario. She may not get to swing axes as much as Erin does, but her ability to use the tools that aid her as a deaf person to evade a masked killer makes her just as lethally genius.

It's obvious how similar these movies and their characters are with their matching evolutions of horror's most-used tropes. Yet watching them together doesn't instill a feeling of redundancy, but rather of achievement. Erin and Maddie may be similar in their determination to fight back but their different skills help them fight for their lives and craft unique stories that highlight the best traits of each. Even more, similar to how the films emphasize the haunting reality of these situations, they take the time to paint just how complex each woman is. Both are given the space to portray extremely realistic and empathetic characters, making them relatable and their feats that much more astounding. The films are extremely frightening in so many ways, each being an exceptional scary movie in itself, but it's the way they allow these characters actual competence that truly makes them historic. Erin and Maddie are allowed to be real, intelligent people whose determination resonates with all those watching, and their eventual (kind of) success against their attackers makes back-to-back viewings not only a terrifying experience but an overwhelmingly triumphant one.

'Hush' and 'You're Next' Is Your New Favorite Double Feature

A truly great double feature brings together two films whose themes, tones, and content perfectly coincide with one another while not simply repeating the same plot with different casts. They have to work in tandem, somehow building off of each other to keep viewers invested while both being great enough on their own to warrant a watch in the first place. When it comes to the perfect movie pairing, audiences can never go wrong with a combination of Hush and You're Next. Both are tales of unique final girls who shirk usual genre conventions to take full control of their situations, launching fights against their respective masked murderers and fulfilling the dreams of every fan desperate to see a truly competent hero. These movies ingeniously play off of their simple premises to allow these powerhouses the space to flex their amazing skills and let the real horror of the situations they must survive in create a lingering terror within all who watch. A truly good double feature is hard to find, but one of Hush and You're Next is sure to keep viewers thrilled for hours.

