Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, created by Erin Foster, is a word-of-mouth hit thanks to the chemistry between Kristen Bell’s Joanne and Adam Brody’s Noah. It’s rare to see a great television rom-com with hilarious and exciting plot turns that keep the audience wondering if this relationship can make it. Nobody Wants This has been renewed for a second season, but unfortunately a release date hasn’t been announced yet. While waiting for Season 2, fans of Nobody Wants This should try another gripping rom-com: FX’s You’re the Worst, available on Hulu. You’re the Worst, created by Stephen Falk, also features a sexy romance between two complicated people.

Airing from 2014 to 2019, You’re the Worst follows Jimmy Shive-Overly, played by Chris Geere from Modern Family. Jimmy is a bitter novelist living in Los Angeles. In the pilot, he meets Gretchen Cutler, played by Aya Cash from The Boys, at a wedding. Jimmy and Gretchen immediately hook up, but both of them are determined to keep things casual. Throughout the series, their feelings for each other develop despite their reservations about love. Although it never became a phenomenon like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia or got the awards buzz of Louie, You're the Worst was a critical darling. Its third, fourth, and fifth seasons all achieved a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and, in its debut year, The A.V. Club listed it as one of the best TV shows of 2014.

'You're the Worst' Mastered the Rom-Com Format

You’re the Worst develops Jimmy and Gretchen's relationship over five seasons and proves that rom-coms can work in the television format. Even though the audience knows Jimmy and Gretchen have to stay in each other’s lives in order for there to be a show, the plot is so well-done that it always stays surprising. This is because the show is full of turns that are hilarious, disastrous, and, most importantly, weirdly romantic. For example, in the Season 1 finale, after Jimmy works up the courage to ask Gretchen to move in with him, she says no at first, deciding they should take it slow – only to immediately discover that her apartment has burned down and she needs a new place to live. Both of the main characters are self-involved and reckless in different ways, and that makes for edge-of-your-seat moments when it feels like their relationships will never recover.

You’re the Worst is unique among rom-coms because there’s no tangible obstacle to Jimmy and Gretchen being together. While Joanne and Noah on Nobody Wants This struggle with the difficulties of a rabbi dating a non-Jewish woman, Jimmy and Gretchen simply struggle with their own internal issues. Fear of commitment and mental illness are strong recurring themes on the show, as Jimmy and Gretchen sabotage their own happiness and wonder if they can be with each other – or anyone – long term. On a lesser show, the lack of a clear obstacle would be a problem, but You’re the Worst is so cleverly written that it still works. The reason that Jimmy and Gretchen struggle, even after Gretchen accepts Jimmy’s marriage proposal at the end of Season 3, will leave audiences stunned. The scene directly after Jimmy's proposal is one of the most memorable sitcom scenes ever.

'You're the Worst' Features a Strong Supporting Cast

Like Nobody Wants This, You’re the Worst is rounded out by a hilarious supporting cast. While Nobody Wants This has the great banter between Joanne’s sister Morgan (Succession’s Justine Lupe) and Noah’s brother Sasha (Veep’s Timothy Simons), You’re the Worst has Jimmy’s best friend Edgar (Desmin Borges) and Gretchen’s best friend Lindsay (Kether Donohue). Edgar and Lindsay are all-time sitcom characters who often steal the show. They have goofier personalities than Jimmy and Gretchen that lead to big laughs. Kether Donohue, in particular, has some masterful line deliveries. Lindsay and Edgar have a romantic subplot of their very own, and the first time they hook up is a jaw-on-the-floor moment because of how weird it is.

Nobody Wants This shows that television is embracing the rom-com format. If you’re impatient waiting for a second season, it’s a great time to check out the best television rom-com to ever do it. The five seasons of You’re the Worst are not only worth watching on their own merit, they also provide a road map for how other rom-com shows like Nobody Wants This could sustain their will-they-won’t-they narrative over multiple seasons.

You're the Worst is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

