YouTube Teams with Sundance, TIFF, Cannes, and More for Free Digital Film Festival

An answer may have been found as film festivals across the globe work to adjust plans for this year’s round of festivals amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, it was announced YouTube would be partnering with 20 international festival partners for a free, 10-day digital festival.

Per Variety, YouTube will serve as the venue for the We Are One: A Global Film Festival. The festival will be produced by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises. The 10-day event will begin on Friday, May 29 and run through Sunday, June 7. YouTube is partnering with prominent film festivals around the globe, including Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival. One notable festival not participating in the event is SXSW, who instead will host a virtual version of their festival over on Amazon. Viewers tuning in for the We Are One festival can expect an assortment of programming, including feature films, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy, and panel discussions. The programming line-up hasn’t been announced yet, but will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks), which means it’s unclear which films will be showing during the 10 day event as well as other panelists, musical acts, and beyond. Viewers will also be asked to make donations benefitting the World Health Organization as well as local organizations across the globe.

What is important to note is the We Are One festival will not serve as the end-all, be-all for many of these film festivals. Festivals like Venice and TIFF, which occur later in the year, still have plans on the table for either in-person or digital events outside of the We Are One festival, per separate reports from Variety. For the time being, however, the We Are One festival will no doubt serve as an event worth watching as the entertainment world searches for viable alternatives to in-person events essential to keeping the wheels of our industry turning.

You can tune in to the We Are One festival on the event’s official YouTube page. The complete list of film festivals partnering with YouTube for the “We Are One” digital festival are listed below.