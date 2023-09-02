The Big Picture There is a quiet phenomenon of misremembered movie details floating around, like the famous "Luke, I am your father" quote from Star Wars.

It’s not all that uncommon for movie-goers to misremember tiny details or dialogue of a particular movie. As time passes, the distortion only grows stronger, and sometimes, the audience will swear their life on a faulty memory. For instance, many Star Wars fanatics probably remember the first time Darth Vader revealed his identity and uttered one of the most iconic dialogues — “Luke! I am your father.” But in reality, Vader actually said, “No! I’m your father.” Still, it’s the former erroneous version that’s engraved in our collective pop-culture consciousness. It’s the classic case of the Mandela Effect.

But things get even more interesting when it’s not just a small piece of dialogue that’s misremembered but an entire ending of a movie. At least that is what happened with the classic ’90s rom-com You've Got Mail, where plenty of viewers seem to remember an entirely hallucinatory ending that never existed. So, what exactly happened and how did we get here?

What Happens in ‘You’ve Got Mail’?

Inspired by the James Stewart classic, The Shop Around the Corner, Nora Ephron's You’ve Got Mail follows two strangers, Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan), as they interact with one another online only, exchanging emails. Both Joe and Kathleen are in a relationship, but neither of them is very happy in it. So, they often find solace in the anonymous company of one another — NY152 and Shopgirl. Soon, the email becomes a medium of unrealized and unrestrained honesty for the two as Joe and Kathleen talk about the most minute things in the most contemplative manner as each unmasks just a little bit of their true selves at a time. Gradually, the two are smitten by each other, but there’s a catch. Unbeknownst to themselves, Joe and Kathleen have actually met in real life. And not only do they know each other, but they absolutely despise one another.

As it happens, Kathleen runs a pretty, personalized children’s bookshop named “That Shop Around The Corner,” and Joe Fox is an heir to a gigantic, soulless mega bookstore, infamous for driving independent competition out of business. And unfortunately for Kathleen, Joe’s latest megastore is set to open right next to her small store. Naturally, this drives a wedge between them, and their meetings become an endless series of brutal zingers and mean comments. But that's just the real life. In the virtual world, they absolutely adore each other, so, one day, they decide to meet. But before their date, Joe learns of the shopgirl's real identity and decides to ghost her. Though he soon comes to regret his decision, he learns that you can't just crush hearts and stores, and move on as if nothing happened. And now, he must find the right words and actions to make sure that the only person who brings him joy doesn't leave forever

Is There An Alternate Ending to ‘You’ve Got Mail’?

The short answer is no, but the long answer is one that ties to the cultural phenomenon known as the "Mandela Effect," a situation in which many people believe an event occurred when it did not. As TV and movies weave themselves into our consciousness, it's important to take into account the profound effect the internet has on our collective memory. The term was first coined in 2009 by Fiona Broome after she discovered, along with many others at a conference that Nelson Mandela had died in the 1980s. Of course, that was not true, and he would pass away just four years later.

When it comes to You've Got Mail, there have been various threads across Reddit, Twitter, blogs, and even newspapers, that speak with certainty about an alternate ending to Nora Ephron's classic that, now, appears to have vanished from the face of the earth. According to the theory, there’s a version of the film that ends with a moving shot from inside of Joe Fox’s Bookstore. And there, we see Kathleen Kelly who has apparently set up a small replica of her original bookshop inside the megastore, and the sign even reads “The Shop Around the Corner,” which was the name of her previous store. Inside the bookstore, we see Kathleen conducting her famous story session with a crowd of children, and that's where the movie ends. It is one of those really bleak endings that are made to seem happy at first glimpse. But not that it matters, really. Because there was never such an ending to You’ve Got Mail.

Though many cyber-citizens claim to remember this specific version of the story, it never existed. Delia Ephron, Ephron’s sister, and Shelly Westerman, the assistant editor for the movie have confirmed that there was only ever one ending to the movie, and it wasn’t this version. In an interview with LaineyGossip from 2021, Delia Ephron commented on the You've Got Mail situation, stating: "The movie always ended in Riverside Park. And no one has messed with the movie since it was released."

What’s The Actual Ending to ‘You’ve Got Mail’

The movie’s actual ending is far simpler and far less cynical than the one proposed by the aforementioned theory. Towards the end of the movie, Joe Fox starts opening up to Kathleen Kelly, and starts making actual efforts, rather than just saying “it wasn’t personal,” in order to win her over. He goes over to her house when she’s sick, gets her daisies, makes her tea, listens to her feelings, and tucks her in before leaving. And, it starts to work. They meet and banter more often, and finally start seeing through the opaque silhouette image they’d formed in their heads about the other person filling it up with everything they disliked about the world, and what they see now is just another flawed but redeemable human being, worthy of love.

But Kathleen still doesn’t know that Joe is secretly her anonymous internet lover. There are brief moments when Kathleen looks conflicted between Joe, the charming man present before her, and NY152, an enigmatic figure she’d been swooning over for months. Joe senses this conflict, and right before Kathleen is about to meet NY152, he tells her how he feels, wondering if she’d choose him over her internet sweetheart. Kathleen hints at feeling something similar, but she just has to meet this NY152 guy. So, she goes to the designated meeting spot, a local park, and there, she sees Joe himself with his dog Brinkley. Joe and Kathleen hold each other in a loving embrace and share a kiss, after which Kathleen says, “I wanted it to be you so bad” as Brinkley playfully jumps around them. The camera cranes up to the blue sky, and that's how the movie actually ends.

‘You’ve Got Mail’ Is Still as Charming as Ever

Alternative ending or not, You’ve Got Mail has successfully cemented itself as one of the best rom-coms of all time. The movie reunites Nora Ephron, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan after their magnetic chemistry in Sleepless in Seattle in 1993, and though the movies are entirely different in narrative and characters, they both share the same fuzzy feelings. But while retaining the warmth of its predecessors, You’ve Got Mail manages to add a strong dose of witticism to the movie. The characters have their sharp and snappy dialogues, and the movie often makes observations that still seem fresh by today’s standards.

You’ve Got Mail is one of the most charming rom-coms ever and the ultimate comfort watch. It’s the movie’s version of pillow forts and hot marshmallows. You've Got Mail has innocence and simplicity oozing out of every element — the dial-up connection noises, the ‘you’ve got mail’ declarations, the limited power of the internet, the flawless soundtrack, and the overall story that revolves around books and bookstores. There’s a humbling, insouciant pleasure that comes with viewing You’ve Got Mail today, and it’s not just the '90s nostalgia, but all the right elements coming together in a cozy harmony that makes it so.