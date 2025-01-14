Before swiping left or right became the norm, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan showed us how it was done with their hilarious and heartwarming take on online dating in the early days of the internet in You've Got Mail. Directed by Nora Ephron, the late and legendary filmmaker, the movie was a hit with critics and has a 70% Rotten Tomatoes rating and now, it’s streaming for free on Tubi, giving both longtime fans and first-time viewers the chance to relive (or discover) a delightful love story.

In You’ve Got Mail, Hanks plays Joe Fox, the owner of a massive bookstore chain (think Borders Books for those of you of a certain age), and Ryan portrays Kathleen Kelly, the passionate owner of a small, independent bookshop. The two hate each other professionally, but unknown to each other, they strike up an anonymous romance via email, all while one tries to crush the other's business. The movie does a great job of showing their growing online connection meshed with their hilariously mean and toxic in-person encounters, and it's well worth a look.

Wait, Didn't 'You've Got Mail' Have an Alternate Ending?

Well, actually it didn't. This is a great example of the Mandela Effect when people think something happened, but it actually didn't, like Nelson Mandela dying in prison. Hey, it's so funny that he has the same name as the Mandela Effect! Anyway, for years, it was spoken about in hushed tones that there was a version of the movie in which it ends with a sweeping shot inside Joe Fox's bookstore. In this version, Kathleen has recreated a small replica of her original shop within the megastore, complete with a sign that reads “The Shop Around the Corner,” the name of her previous store. Inside, Kathleen is hosting one of her beloved story sessions for a group of children, and the film concludes there. And as this writer goes over it, I am convinced that happened too. But apparently, this alternate ending doesn't really matter because, well, it never actually existed.

Although Ephron has since passed, in 2021, a site named LaineyGossip got in touch with Delia Ephron, the director's sister, to set the record straight:

I saw that Nora Ephron’s sister Delia, an accomplished novelist, co-wrote the script and was a producer on You’ve Got Mail. She has an active website with a contact page, so I decided to shoot my shot. I filled out the web form, introduced myself as a writer and fan of the film and asked whether or not the alternate ending was real. After I hit send, I felt like Kathleen Kelly, sitting in a café with a rose and a well-worn copy of Pride and Prejudice. I didn’t expect her to respond, but hoped she would. Now, if this were a movie, what do you think would happen next? Well reader, I’ve got mail. Delia Ephron wrote me a very kind note which read, in part, “The movie always ended in Riverside Park. And no one has messed with the movie since it was released.”

You've Got Mail is now streaming for free on Tubi. With just one ending.

