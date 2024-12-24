In 2025, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game celebrates 25 years, which means that fans of the long-running manga, anime and card game franchise can expect several treats to celebrate its legacy. This week, Konami announced a new series of shorts titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles. The shorts will tell the story of the universe inside the cards, and a new episode is set to be released every month starting in April 2025. A trailer was also unveiled, and you can check it out in this article.

Like several other games, Yu-Gi-Oh! has its own lore that is hinted at in the captions of several of its trading cards. The anime series, however, rarely delved into the stories of the cards themselves, choosing instead to focus on the battle between characters in championships. The series will be animated by Konami itself, through a new studio that the company announced in early 2024. So far, there has been no mention of connection of the shorts with the main story of the long-running animated series, and the episodes will become available to stream for free in the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Channel on YouTube.

There is no shortage of material for Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles to cover. So far, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game has released over 10,000 card for players combine into decks, and several of them are part of the same "family" — meaning that they are cards whose strategy works better if you have them all on your deck. Since the shorts are celebrating the franchise's anniversary, it's well within the realm of possibility that Konami delves into the lore of some of its most famous ace cards, including Season 1's Dark Magician and Blue Eyes White Dragon, as well as Stardust Dragon and others.

More Surprises Are Coming For 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Fans

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles might be just the beginning of events planned to celebrate the game anniversary. Earlier this month, the company announced the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days collection — a gaming bundle that will be relaunched in 2025 and includes versions of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG released from 1998 to 2004. The bundle includes classics and fan-favorites like GameBoy's Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters and Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was first created as a manga series by Tazuki Takahashi, and then developed into several other media. The anime series is currently in its seventh spin-off, titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! Despite its popularity, not many movies have been made based on the anime, and one of the most popular was Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions. You can stream the original series on Crunchyroll.

Konami starts rolling out Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles in April 2025. You can check out the trailer above.

