Yu-Gi-Oh! fans have seen numerous digital titles across all platforms over the years, but things have been a bit quiet as of late. That is, until now. Konami announced, via Twitter, the coming of three new Yu-Gi-Oh! titles - Master Duel, Rush Duel, and Cross Duel.

A producer for Konami, Akitsu Terashima, announced on Digital Next that in August 2021 Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale would be released on the Nintendo Switch in Japan (the game has been available to play in Japan since 2020 on other platforms), and that it would be released in the Americas and Europe in the Fall of 2021. Rush Duel is a game in which players can explore the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! and duel characters from the anime, as well as challenge friends or other duelists from around the world.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was initially announced last year, but fans were only given the name of the title and no other information regarding it. Senior Producer for Konami, Kenichi Kataoka, spoke in Digital Next and unveiled that the game is true to the name. Master Duel will be played using the Master Rules of Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG/TCG. The game will be released on virtually every gaming platform, and it will be the first Yu-Gi-Oh! game that offers 4K resolution. It appears to include a lot of new animations to display card graphics and effects, and really makes the most of the high-quality resolution.

The game is aimed to attract both a casual and competitive audience, and Konami has already announced that there will be online competitions for Master Duel, including a competition at the Yu-Gi-Oh! world championship event.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel will host four-player battles within the card game, but unfortunately the finer details of the title will have to remain a mystery for the time being. Though Konami mentioned that it is "coming soon," they have not mentioned any sort of release date. See the announcement below.

