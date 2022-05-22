The popular anime spinoff is finally heading to the U.S in June.

We’ve just learned that the popular anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will make its debut in the U.S. on Disney XD and Hulu beginning June 6 and June 7, according to the president of Konami Cross Media NY, Inc., Kristen Gray, who teamed up with the network and streaming service for the exciting release. The series was originally aired on TV Tokyo in Japan from April 2020 to March 2022, and is the sixth spin-off anime series in the franchise.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens stars Yuga Ohdo, a 5th-grader who attends Goha Seventh Elementary in Goha City. Yuga creates a new version of the classic Yu-Gi-Oh duels titled Rush Duels, which is a much faster pace, intense, and strategic battle than previous Yu-Gi-Oh duels. Yuga decides that the world he lives in is much too governed and controlled by the large corporation Goha Corp, as well as being extremely cramped for kids. Yuga takes his Rush Duels on the road as he attempts to rid the world of boring and uncool duels.

When asked about the series heading to Disney XD and Hulu, Gray says:

“Yu-Gi-Oh! has a long history of success on Hulu and we are now happy to broaden our reach by also bringing the newest series, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS to the Disney XD audience”, “The sensibility of the Yu-Gu-Oh! brand and its focus on suspense, mystery and adventure will engage viewers and deliver a robust kid and co-viewing audience for both Disney XD and Hulu.”

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens serves as the franchise successor to Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS and is animated by Bridge studios. The release of the series in 2020 also marked the 20-year anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, making it all the more exciting to watch as the ever-growing universe continues. The voice cast for the series includes talented Japanese stars such as Hajime Syacho, Tomori Kusunoki (My Senpai is Annoying), Hiiro Ishibashi (Coco 2017), Yuga Oudou, Taku Yashiro, Tatsuhisa Kamijo, and more.

Fans of the popular anime franchise sure have a lot to look forward to. Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens will be released in the U.S. to Disney XD on June 6, followed by its release on Hulu on June 7, so get ready to Rush!

