Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's 'Yu Yu Hakusho' adaptation.

The Big Picture The live-action Yu Yu Hakusho series changes Yusuke's death, connecting it to the main antagonist's plan and setting up the emergence of demons from the underworld.

The concept of Yusuke becoming a spirit detective is less fleshed out in the live-action series, skipping several cases and getting straight to the moment Yusuke makes a deal with Koenma to live again.

The live-action series removes Genkai's tournament and instead focuses on Yusuke and Kuwabara's training.

Fans know this better than anyone: you can’t adapt a story to cinema or TV without losing and changing elements. In the case of Yu Yu Hakusho, the task was extra hard; the anime series had a 112-episode run back in the early '90s, and screenwriter Tatsurō Mishima had to find a way to condense a lot of that into a five-episode live-action series. Some changes work fine, while others could have been handled better, and we’ll talk about the biggest ones in this article.

Even though the Netflix series kicks off pretty similarly to the anime and manga series, some early elements indicate that Yu Yu Hakusho is taking liberties from the start. The first scene is pretty much the same, however — Yusuke Urameshi (Takumi Kitamura) gets hit by a vehicle after trying to save a little boy, but the circumstances in which this happens change for a reason that’s easy to understand.

Different Circumstances Surround Yusuke’s Death

No, the big change is not that Yusuke is hit by a car in the anime/manga and by a truck in the live-action series. The change in vehicles seems to be purely for dramatic reasons, because it was a pretty harrowing accident. In the manga and anime, the accident is random, however, in the live-action series, it happens because the driver of the truck gets possessed by a lower-level yokai (or demon) that makes it out of the hole that Sakyo (Gorô Inagaki) is using to connect the underworld with Japan. It’s fairly easy to understand the change, as it connects Yusuke’s death to Sakyo’s plan and instantly tells the audience that innocent victims will emerge because of the hole and the demons that are coming out of it. So, indirectly, Yusuke’s death was caused by Sakyo.

'Yu Yu Hakusho' Fast-Tracks Yusuke’s Resurrection

In all versions of Yu Yu Hakusho, Botan (Kotone Furukawa) and Koenma (Keita Machida) are not prepared to receive Yusuke in the afterlife, since the young rebel’s death was not predicted. In the anime and manga, however, the concept of “spirit detective” — the job that Koenma gives him while deciding what will become of Yusuke’s destiny — is a lot more fleshed out. Yusuke teams up with Botan and investigates several cases of people who died and need help finding their way to the afterlife, until he makes a deal with Koenma to live again after Keiko (Sei Shiraishi) is trapped in a fire while trying to save his body.

In the live-action series, we go straight to that moment, with the addition of a possessed kid who tries to fight Kuwabara (Shūhei Uesugi) — which in turn pushes the Yusuke rival to feel worthless after losing a fight to a youkai and makes him decide to train harder.

Genkai’s Tournament is Nowhere to Be Seen

After getting his physical body back, Yusuke is sent to participate in a tournament in which, according to Koenma, there’s an infiltrated demon who is trying to learn and steal a legendary technique. In the live-action series, Genkai (Meiko Kaji) never hosts a tournament, and instead trains Yusuke and Kuwabara until both of them are able to wield their inner powers to use the Spirit Gun (Yusuke) and the energy sword (Kuwabara).

Additionally, after Yusuke and Kuwabara’s training is over, Genkai is visited by her former friend, who speaks with disdain about her old appearance and then kills her. In the manga and anime series, that happens a lot later, and her assassination isn’t motivated by Toguro (Gô Ayano) wanting to locate the Spirit Wave Orb, but rather almost out of spite.

Toguro and Genkai Reunite in the Afterlife

By the end of Season 1, we get a glimpse of the younger Genkai when she’s talking to Toguro in the afterlife. For newcomers, it doesn’t make a lot of sense that she’d rejuvenate in a single moment to talk to Toguro, but that’s an Easter egg for fans. In the manga and anime, Genkai’s power allows her to revitalize her cells, which makes her get through a portion of the anime without anyone knowing who she is.

'Yu Yu Hakusho's' Dark Tournament is Only Teased

The biggest difference from the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action adaptation is certainly its decision not to include the Dark Tournament arc. The most popular arc in the series is certainly far too long to happen in a shortened Season 1, but director Shō Tsukikawa and screenwriter Tatsurō Mishima decided to give fans a taste of what it would look like. In the manga and anime series, the four fights that Yusuke, Kuwabara, Kurama (Jun Shison) and Hiei (Kanata Hongô) have are not simultaneous and don’t happen during Yukina’s (Ai Mikami) rescue. However, a lot of moments in those fights are pretty similar to what happens in the anime, sometimes beat by beat. Kurama is indeed forced to take on his true form while surrounded by invisible bombs, and Toguro becomes a massive monster while fighting Yusuke.

But in the manga and anime, those would be the final episodes of the Dark Tournament arc, which makes us wonder what the series will do if it gets renewed for Season 2. Will the Dark Tournament arc happen without the Toguro team? Will they all come back for a rematch? Unlikely, since almost all of them died. We’ll only find out about how the show’s most popular arc will be conducted if and when Netflix decides to renew it, though.

